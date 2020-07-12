/
downtown new rochelle
180 Apartments for rent in Downtown New Rochelle, New Rochelle, NY
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
86 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
27 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,095
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Last updated June 18 at 09:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
379 Huguenot Street
379 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment Over Store Located in the Heart of New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with White Appliances Appliances, Dishwasher, and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
342 North Avenue
342 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent a two bedroom apartment just about 5 minutes walking distance to metro north and Downtown New Rochelle. Enjoy all downtown has to offer: Restaurants, malls, movies. Easy access to major highways.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
26 Coligni Avenue
26 Coligni Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
All-inclusive just newly finished modern apartment! Fully renovated spacious three bedrooms first-floor apartment with nice layout and quality finish.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11 Burling Ln Amethyst
11 Burling Lane, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
NEWRO Studios - Amethyst Layout - Property Id: 317147 NewRo Studios is a brand-new art inspired rental building ideally located in Downtown New Rochelle. It offers more space, finer finishes at friendlier prices all 28 minutes from NYC by train.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown New Rochelle
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,449
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Coligni Avenue
35 Coligni Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2240 sqft
Large 4 or 5 Bedroom Victorian Colonial - Large 4 or 5 Bedroom Victorian Colonial located in the heart of New Rochelle. Beautiful wood floors, Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, Full basement with W/D, Decent driveway can park 3 or 4 cars.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2 Agar Avenue
2 Agar Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2255 sqft
Premium Point Park is a waterfront enclave within easy access to downtown New Rochelle and the Village of Larchmont. Enjoy this 3 bedroom.2.1 bath, 2,400 sq ft Colonial with an exquisite gourmet kitchen with Wolf Professional stove/dbl oven.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
34 Circuit Road
34 Circuit Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Live quietly & peacefully in this beautiful colonial apartment home. This bright, well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is in a quiet community very close to the beautiful Glen Island Park & Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
504 Pelham Road
504 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Bright and sunny garden style rental on lower level. Nothing feels better than walking out your door, smelling the sea air and hearing seagulls in the distance chasing fishing boats out to sea.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
120 Stonelea Place
120 Stonelea Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Welcome to Stonelea Manor Cooperative, a tudor style, pre-war building conveniently located across from the Palmer Avenue shopping center. This first floor one bedroom unit offers a living room, bedroom, full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
148 Van Guilder Ave 2
148 Van Guilder Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom apt in new rochelle available August 1 - Property Id: 309472 2 bedroom apt freshly painted with porch, available August 1, one month rent one month security, tenant pays gas and electric.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Pelham Rd 3J
140 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
2 Bedroom in New Rochelle! - Property Id: 280857 *Minimum Income Requirements: $91,800 *Minimum Credit Score Requirement: 680+ *One Month Rent, One Month Security, & Broker's Fee, Due at Lease Signing KEY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
520 First Avenue
520 First Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1325 sqft
Please qualify your client. Credit must be above 700+ . NTN application will be required. Owner does live on first floor. Renters insurance required.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.
