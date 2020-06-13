/
3 bedroom apartments
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1431 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
86 Locust Avenue
86 Locust Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
Private 3 Bdrm, 1.1 bath townhouse style duplex set way back off the street for extra privacy and quiet. Beautifully maintained home w/ Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
118 Mount Joy Place
118 Mount Joy Place, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Fully Renovated 1600 sq ft Townhouse semi attached located in Prime Location. Large Open floor plan with renovated kitchen includes Cherry Cabinets, Marble Quartz Counters, all Stainless New Appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
171 Elk Avenue
171 Elk Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Fabulous rental opportunity in the prestigious and charming Forest Heights neighborhood of New Rochelle. Easy living in this most attractive 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home featuring spacious rooms throughout with a great flow for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
26 Coligni Avenue
26 Coligni Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
All-inclusive just newly finished modern apartment! Fully renovated spacious three bedrooms first-floor apartment with nice layout and quality finish.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
49 Soulice Place
49 Soulice Place, New Rochelle, NY
Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
14 Horton Avenue, #2nd Fl
14 Horton Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Come see this newly renovated apartment close to IONA College and New Rochelle City Hall. One assigned parking but more parking spots can be purchased. Renovated bathroom. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor
114 Lincoln Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Large 4 bedroom apartment close to all highways. Walking distance to all. Eat-in-kitchen, few minutes to New Rochelle High School, walk to train, near Park. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert
Results within 1 mile of New Rochelle
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
61 Highbrook Avenue
61 Highbrook Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2064 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME. Classic 1923 Tudor style home with old world charm updated for modern living.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
59 W Garden Road
59 West Garden Road, Westchester County, NY
Location, location and the living is easy in this (1993) young 2976 square foot Colonial home located on 0.157 of an acre with just a short walk to the village, trains and elementary school.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7 Carthage Lane
7 Carthage Lane, Scarsdale, NY
Cozy Tudor in convenient Quaker Ridge location. Renovated EIK kitchen with granite countertops. Four bedrooms. 2 updated full baths. Impeccably maintained. Large heated enclosed porch overlooking flat fenced yard. Central air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3 Crossway
3 Crossway, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
y. Location Location-minutes to shops, schools, houses of worship and transportation. This very spacious sun-filled split level home features central air, redone hardwood floors, and renovated kitchen with a new refrig and baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
51 Highland Avenue
51 Highland Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
207 Madison Road
207 Madison Road, Scarsdale, NY
Bright, Charming, Tudor with Lots of Personality. Fabulous dropped living room with oversized brick fireplace plus sun room/family room. Four spacious bedrooms. Master Suite includes dressing area. CENTRAL AIR! Located In Desirable Neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
171 Bradley Road
171 Bradley Road, Scarsdale, NY
Perfect, cozy rental in Edgewood. All 4 Bedrooms are on the second level. Walk to Edgewood Elementary School, Bus and Park. Use a bedroom for home office.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
85 Taylor Place
85 Taylor Place, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1984 sqft
Exquisite designer finishes are featured in this conveniently located, yet private "Ranch Retreat" with an expansive open floor plan.
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
Results within 5 miles of New Rochelle
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,270
1688 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
