Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

112 Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,552
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
18 Woodland Avenue
18 Woodland Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment on the outskirts of the Residence Park neighborhood. This apartment features recently renovated kitchen and Bath. This apartment also includes parking for 1 car-off street as well as a private deck space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1525 sqft
Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
171 Elk Avenue
171 Elk Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2132 sqft
Fabulous rental opportunity in the prestigious and charming Forest Heights neighborhood of New Rochelle. Easy living in this most attractive 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home featuring spacious rooms throughout with a great flow for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
32 Mount Joy Place
32 Mount Joy Place, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Lovely Neighborhood, Bright, Airy, Spacious and Freshly Painted 2 Bedroom Apartment. Great Layout!! Off-Street Parking, Enclosed Private Patio, New Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
41 Whitewood Avenue
41 Whitewood Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
850 sqft
Just Finished and Masterfully Renovated, this compact home is unlike any other. Gutted to the studs and rebuilt, everything inside is new again.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
49 Soulice Place
49 Soulice Place, New Rochelle, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3002 sqft
Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Results within 1 mile of New Rochelle

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
61 Highbrook Avenue
61 Highbrook Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2064 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME. Classic 1923 Tudor style home with old world charm updated for modern living.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
629 Ely Avenue
629 Ely Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
8875 sqft
JULY/AUGUST RENTAL. Over 1 private landscaped acre on a coveted block. A huge yard for summer fun! 2 Home offices, and ample space for virtual work and study from home for the whole family! Striking foyer with a dramatic curved staircase.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
59 W Garden Road
59 West Garden Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,100
2976 sqft
Location, location and the living is easy in this (1993) young 2976 square foot Colonial home located on 0.157 of an acre with just a short walk to the village, trains and elementary school.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7 Carthage Lane
7 Carthage Lane, Scarsdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
Cozy Tudor in convenient Quaker Ridge location. Renovated EIK kitchen with granite countertops. Four bedrooms. 2 updated full baths. Impeccably maintained. Large heated enclosed porch overlooking flat fenced yard. Central air conditioning.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 Crossway
3 Crossway, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2834 sqft
y. Location Location-minutes to shops, schools, houses of worship and transportation. This very spacious sun-filled split level home features central air, redone hardwood floors, and renovated kitchen with a new refrig and baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
51 Highland Avenue
51 Highland Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
207 Madison Road
207 Madison Road, Scarsdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3168 sqft
Bright, Charming, Tudor with Lots of Personality. Fabulous dropped living room with oversized brick fireplace plus sun room/family room. Four spacious bedrooms. Master Suite includes dressing area. CENTRAL AIR! Located In Desirable Neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in New Rochelle, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Rochelle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

