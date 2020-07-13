/
pet friendly apartments
178 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,095
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Last updated June 18 at 09:29pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Pelham Rd 3J
140 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
2 Bedroom in New Rochelle! - Property Id: 280857 *Minimum Income Requirements: $91,800 *Minimum Credit Score Requirement: 680+ *One Month Rent, One Month Security, & Broker's Fee, Due at Lease Signing KEY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 1
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
11 Burling Ln Amethyst
11 Burling Lane, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
NEWRO Studios - Amethyst Layout - Property Id: 317147 NewRo Studios is a brand-new art inspired rental building ideally located in Downtown New Rochelle. It offers more space, finer finishes at friendlier prices all 28 minutes from NYC by train.
Results within 1 mile of New Rochelle
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
15 Tuckahoe Avenue
15 Tuckahoe Avenue, Eastchester, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
2700 sqft
Very charming home includes second kitchen, full bathroom, living room, and two bedrooms on the ground floor.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2451 Boston Post Road
2451 Boston Post Rd, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Large One Bedroom 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in the Heart of Larchmont! New Appliances, New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors Throughout, & Laundry on Site.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,900
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
Results within 5 miles of New Rochelle
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
8 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,355
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,267
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,497
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
15 Archer Avenue
15 Archer Avenue, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1319 sqft
IDYLLIC SURBURBAN LIVING MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS: fully-renovated historic tudor seven minute walk to NWP metro north station and a 38 minute express commute to grand central station.
