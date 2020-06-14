/
1 bedroom apartments
221 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,849
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Centre avenue 2B
175 Centre Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Unit 2B Available 07/01/20 Bright Large One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 300899 Large bright 1 bedroom apartment, 2nd floor walk up, Walking distance to town and train station, No pets, No Smoking, Heat and Hot Water Included, Parking
1 Unit Available
730 Pelham Road
730 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, dining area, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout.
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
52 Webster Avenue
52 Webster Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
864 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom loft apartment in the historic Knickerbocker Press Building now Known as Knickerbocker Lofts. The unit offers a two floor, open concept design with ample room for an office/work-space. Full bath upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
1 Unit Available
210 Pelham Road
210 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Stunning TOP FLOOR 1 bedroom at Courtyard Manor. This apartment features an oversized eat in kitchen, plenty of storage, an updated bathroom, beautiful parquet hardwood throughout.
Results within 1 mile of New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
106 Fourth Avenue
106 Fourth Avenue, Pelham, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,730
635 sqft
Available 07/01/20 106 Fourth Avenue -Third Floor Front - Property Id: 300761 Bright, sunny 1bd/1ba with eat-in kitchen in a small, quiet, and safe pre-war walk-up building. Available first week of July.
1 Unit Available
2451 Boston Post Road
2451 Boston Post Rd, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Large One Bedroom 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in the Heart of Larchmont! New Appliances, New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors Throughout, & Laundry on Site.
Results within 5 miles of New Rochelle
15 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,120
709 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Pelham Gardens
2 Units Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,885
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Morris Park
2 Units Available
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,949
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
4 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,158
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
