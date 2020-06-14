Apartment List
/
NY
/
new rochelle
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

88 Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to New Rochelle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 05:13pm
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
234 Drake Avenue
234 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
800 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Garden Style Building Located in New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
52 Webster Avenue
52 Webster Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
864 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom loft apartment in the historic Knickerbocker Press Building now Known as Knickerbocker Lofts. The unit offers a two floor, open concept design with ample room for an office/work-space. Full bath upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of New Rochelle

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10 Byron Place
10 Byron Place, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1339 sqft
Perfectly balanced 2 Bed / 2 Bath home at The Cambium. Enjoy the spacious living room with a massive window that floods the apartment with natural light. The open floor plan makes great use of space sure to please those who love entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of New Rochelle
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,399
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,095
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in New Rochelle, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to New Rochelle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

New Rochelle 1 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Rochelle 3 BedroomsNew Rochelle Accessible ApartmentsNew Rochelle Apartments with Balcony
New Rochelle Apartments with GarageNew Rochelle Apartments with GymNew Rochelle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Rochelle Apartments with ParkingNew Rochelle Apartments with Pool
New Rochelle Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Rochelle Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Rochelle Furnished ApartmentsNew Rochelle Pet Friendly PlacesNew Rochelle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NY
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRockville Centre, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New Rochelle

Apartments Near Colleges

Iona CollegeThe College of New Rochelle
LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York