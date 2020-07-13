Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

225 Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Rochelle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,449
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,095
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 18 at 09:29pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
379 Huguenot Street
379 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment Over Store Located in the Heart of New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with White Appliances Appliances, Dishwasher, and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beachmont
17 Normandy Lane
17 Normandy Lane, New Rochelle, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
3145 sqft
Spacious and bright 5 bedroom Larchmont Woods Tudor located on a quiet cul de sac within walking distance to Larchmont Village, shops & train. Modern Eat-in Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters & pantry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
34 Circuit Road
34 Circuit Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Live quietly & peacefully in this beautiful colonial apartment home. This bright, well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is in a quiet community very close to the beautiful Glen Island Park & Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
504 Pelham Road
504 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Bright and sunny garden style rental on lower level. Nothing feels better than walking out your door, smelling the sea air and hearing seagulls in the distance chasing fishing boats out to sea.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
120 Stonelea Place
120 Stonelea Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Welcome to Stonelea Manor Cooperative, a tudor style, pre-war building conveniently located across from the Palmer Avenue shopping center. This first floor one bedroom unit offers a living room, bedroom, full bath.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
21 Harding Drive
21 Harding Drive, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Spacious & sunny two bedroom apartment located in a five family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood moldings, and plenty of windows.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
116 Sunnyside Way
116 Sunnyside Way, New Rochelle, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
2736 sqft
48 hour notice for all showings! Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom Colonial rental in the North End of New Rochelle available now!! Just shy of 0.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
26 Coligni Avenue
26 Coligni Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
All-inclusive just newly finished modern apartment! Fully renovated spacious three bedrooms first-floor apartment with nice layout and quality finish.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
41 Whitewood Avenue
41 Whitewood Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
850 sqft
Just Finished and Masterfully Renovated, this compact home is unlike any other. Gutted to the studs and rebuilt, everything inside is new again.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1525 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo For Rent. Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
210 Pelham Road
210 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning TOP FLOOR 1 bedroom at Courtyard Manor. This apartment features an oversized eat in kitchen, plenty of storage, an updated bathroom, beautiful parquet hardwood throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
49 Soulice Place
49 Soulice Place, New Rochelle, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3002 sqft
Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Results within 1 mile of New Rochelle

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Rochelle, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Rochelle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

