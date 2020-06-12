/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
230 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 05:13pm
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
18 Woodland Avenue
18 Woodland Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment on the outskirts of the Residence Park neighborhood. This apartment features recently renovated kitchen and Bath. This apartment also includes parking for 1 car-off street as well as a private deck space.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1525 sqft
Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
995 sqft
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! Renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, dining area, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
234 Drake Avenue
234 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
800 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Garden Style Building Located in New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
34 Circuit Road
34 Circuit Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Live quietly & peacefully in this beautiful colonial apartment home. This bright, well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is in a quiet community very close to the beautiful Glen Island Park & Beach.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
32 Mount Joy Place
32 Mount Joy Place, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Lovely Neighborhood, Bright, Airy, Spacious and Freshly Painted 2 Bedroom Apartment. Great Layout!! Off-Street Parking, Enclosed Private Patio, New Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
342 North Avenue
342 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent a two bedroom apartment just about 5 minutes walking distance to metro north and Downtown New Rochelle. Enjoy all downtown has to offer: Restaurants, malls, movies. Easy access to major highways.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
41 Whitewood Avenue
41 Whitewood Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
850 sqft
Just Finished and Masterfully Renovated, this compact home is unlike any other. Gutted to the studs and rebuilt, everything inside is new again.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Results within 1 mile of New Rochelle
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
135 Fifth Ave., #3E
135 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom apartment with the Metro North train station right outside your door! Located in the beautiful Village of Pelham, NY just outside of NYC, the apartment is in a lovely tudor style building on Fifth Ave, the main street.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
914 Wynnewood Road
914 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Come to the beautiful tranquility of Pelham Manor in Westchester County. Enjoy this sun filled 2 bed 2 bath Condo with fireplace and gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors. Walk to shopping, hair salons, restaurants and schools.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1829 Palmer Avenue
1829 Palmer Ave, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Renovated two bedroom SPONSOR UNIT (NO BOARD APPROVAL) vacant and ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Byron Place
10 Byron Place, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1339 sqft
Perfectly balanced 2 Bed / 2 Bath home at The Cambium. Enjoy the spacious living room with a massive window that floods the apartment with natural light. The open floor plan makes great use of space sure to please those who love entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.
Results within 5 miles of New Rochelle
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Similar Pages
New Rochelle 1 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Rochelle 3 BedroomsNew Rochelle Accessible ApartmentsNew Rochelle Apartments with Balcony
New Rochelle Apartments with GarageNew Rochelle Apartments with GymNew Rochelle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Rochelle Apartments with ParkingNew Rochelle Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY