Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel patio / balcony cable included garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly business center car charging conference room doorman game room internet access media room valet service

360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design. Located in the heart of New Rochelle’s historic Arts District, and just moments from the train’s 30 minute commute to Manhattan, 360 Huguenot offers all the benefits of urban living in a charming suburban setting.