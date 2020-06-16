All apartments in Brooklyn
Cheers Hotel
Cheers Hotel

415 Broadway · (718) 974-1232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Williamsburg ** Brand New, Gut-Renovated 2BD/1BA Home with Hardwood Flooring, Loft-like Ceilings, Sound-Proof Windows, Chef's Kitchen with Integrated Appliances, and Video Intercom.**

Be the first to live in this carefully-designed home, which features an open layout with soaring ceilings, sprawling hardwood floors, oversized sound-proof pella windows, track-lighting, central heating and cooling throughout, as well as stunning Porcelanosa European fixtures cabinetry, and waterproof flooring.

The open kitchen boasts sophisticated, integrated appliances, including a dishwasher for modern convenience, premium quartz counters, and custom tiling. The living area features oversized windows which allows for an extended-home experience perfect for relaxing, entertaining, and even gardening at your leisure.

Just like the kitchen, no detail was spared in either of the two full bathrooms, which have been designed with intricate, custom herringbone tiling and waterproof flooring, chic, industrial sconce lighting and vanity with plenty of under-the-sink storage, and soaking tub with stainless steel Porcelanosa fixtures.

Both bedrooms include custom closets with built-in shelving, and all rooms are pre-wired for internet and cable, checking one more item off your moving to-do list. When can you move in?

Stop for your morning coffee at The Flats BKSpeed Coffee, or enjoy a quick bite at neighborhood favorites, such as Trophy Bar, Bar Velo, Williamsburg Pizza, and Shalom Japan. Conveniently located just steps from the M and J trains at Hewes Street, and within close proximity to the G train at Broadway. Net-effective pricing advertised.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cheers Hotel have any available units?
Cheers Hotel has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Cheers Hotel have?
Some of Cheers Hotel's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cheers Hotel currently offering any rent specials?
Cheers Hotel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cheers Hotel pet-friendly?
No, Cheers Hotel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does Cheers Hotel offer parking?
No, Cheers Hotel does not offer parking.
Does Cheers Hotel have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cheers Hotel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cheers Hotel have a pool?
No, Cheers Hotel does not have a pool.
Does Cheers Hotel have accessible units?
No, Cheers Hotel does not have accessible units.
Does Cheers Hotel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cheers Hotel has units with dishwashers.
Does Cheers Hotel have units with air conditioning?
No, Cheers Hotel does not have units with air conditioning.
