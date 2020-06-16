Cheers Hotel

Amenities

** Williamsburg ** Brand New, Gut-Renovated 2BD/1BA Home with Hardwood Flooring, Loft-like Ceilings, Sound-Proof Windows, Chef's Kitchen with Integrated Appliances, and Video Intercom.**



Be the first to live in this carefully-designed home, which features an open layout with soaring ceilings, sprawling hardwood floors, oversized sound-proof pella windows, track-lighting, central heating and cooling throughout, as well as stunning Porcelanosa European fixtures cabinetry, and waterproof flooring.



The open kitchen boasts sophisticated, integrated appliances, including a dishwasher for modern convenience, premium quartz counters, and custom tiling. The living area features oversized windows which allows for an extended-home experience perfect for relaxing, entertaining, and even gardening at your leisure.



Just like the kitchen, no detail was spared in either of the two full bathrooms, which have been designed with intricate, custom herringbone tiling and waterproof flooring, chic, industrial sconce lighting and vanity with plenty of under-the-sink storage, and soaking tub with stainless steel Porcelanosa fixtures.



Both bedrooms include custom closets with built-in shelving, and all rooms are pre-wired for internet and cable, checking one more item off your moving to-do list. When can you move in?



Stop for your morning coffee at The Flats BKSpeed Coffee, or enjoy a quick bite at neighborhood favorites, such as Trophy Bar, Bar Velo, Williamsburg Pizza, and Shalom Japan. Conveniently located just steps from the M and J trains at Hewes Street, and within close proximity to the G train at Broadway. Net-effective pricing advertised.