Available July 1. This Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on the third floor of a walk-up building with 1 VERY LARGE L SHAPED bedroom and 2 good sized bedrooms that could fit a full or queen size bed. This apartment works well for shares. Large living room with open kitchen w/dishwasher and an extra dining alcove. The apartment is bright from the natural light coming through the apartment skylight, making it airy and clean. The apartment is located on Fulton Street and Franklin Ave. On the corner is the C and S subway line and 3 blocks down is the express A subway line. There are also lots of new cafe's, restaurants and other shopping on what has become a very trendy Fulton Street corridor. Please Email , text or Call Hasan to make an appointment to view this apartment today!!!