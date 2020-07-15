179 Studio Apartments for rent in Queens, NY
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
6 Units Available
Long Island City
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,541
452 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
63 Units Available
Long Island City
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
10 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 11:52 AM
11 Units Available
Rego Park
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,197
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03 PM
5 Units Available
Long Island City
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,526
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
11 Units Available
Corona
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,634
411 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
39-07 Prince Street
39-07 Prince Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$7,200
1695 sqft
Prime Downtown Flushing location!!! Best Commercial huge foot traffic building Beautiful high ceiling 1,695 sf office includes 500 sf terrace. The rental price $7,200 is much LOWER than market price including RE tax & C.C.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
41-25 Kissena Boulevard
4125 Kissena Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,600
450 sqft
1 block to 7 Train, across street from LIRR station and Queens library . hardwood floor,cooking gas heat hot water included, laundry in the Lobby level.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Rego Park
99-21 67 Road
99-21 67th Road, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,500
Enter This Amazing Building, Newly Renovated Lobby, Hallways, And New Elevators. This Large Studio Features Hardwood floors throughout With An Abundance Of Sunlight, Separate Kitchen And Lots Of Closet Spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Rego Park
64-20 99th Street
64-20 99th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
Beautiful Studio For Rent In Rego Park. Renovated, Modern Bathroom And All Utilities Are Included! Convenient Location, Close To Public Transportation, Stores And Restaurants. Rent Including Cable, Internet, Water, Gas, Electricity.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
40-28 College Point Boulevard
40-28 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,200
500 sqft
Flushing. Furnished sunny cozy studio in downtown Flushing. Rent includes water, gas, heat & health club. 24 hour doorman, basketball/tennis courts, BBQ, pool, etc. Close to all.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodside
39-23 57th St 4
39-23 57th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,500
300 sqft
Charming renovated studio.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Corona
3725 98th St
37-25 98th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,550
Super spacious Studio - Property Id: 147587 This ready now , diversified Corona beauty is a neighborhood steal! Not eligible for subsidies Spacious 2 Room Studio / one bath is located in a Quiet and well maintained build.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Astoria
27-16 Hoyt Ave S 3
27-16 Hoyt Avenue South, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
Charming unit.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
17-85 215th Street
17-85 215th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,300
Large, Bright, and Updated Studio Apt In Luxury Doorman Bldg, Amazing views of NYC, Bayside, & Water Views! Hallways just Re-Done! New Kitchen appliances. Hard Wood Flrs, Tons of Closet Space & a Work Area. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
35-21 79th Street 1fl
35-21 79th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,400
320 sqft
Unit 1fl Available 08/15/20 Mint Studio aprx 320sqf 79St/35Av 7 train 5 blks - Property Id: 305719 Call/Text Otto Nielsen Broker 917-406-5816 AVAILABLE sometime in Aug 1st floor Rent $1400. Security Dep $1400. Broker Fee $1400. each occupant $275.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
74-06 Woodside Ave 4
74-06 Woodside Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,500
400 sqft
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Elmhurst Studio Available NOW! - Property Id: 295113 DUE TO COVID: ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE VIEWING. Video tour: https://www.youtube.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Astoria
31-10 24th Ave 5
31-10 24th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,247
500 sqft
Elevator. Laundry. Rooftop. Gym.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
45-34 220th Pl
45-34 220th Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly renovated second floor studio apartment located in the heart of Bayside and just 1/2 block from Northern Blvd.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Maspeth
59-93 Fresh Pond Road
59-93 Fresh Pond Road, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
Great, Cozy Studio Apartment on 2nd Floor of Mixed use building. Studio Apartment features , large separate eat in kitchen with window, hardwood floors througout. Tiled Bathroom. Features lots of windows for natural sunlight.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamaica
87-20 175 Street
87-20 175th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,495
500 sqft
LOVELY STUDIO, TRUE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH WINDOW, HARDWOOD FLOORS, ELEVATOR, LIVE IN SUPER, LAUNDRY ROOM, STEPS TO SHOPPING & THE SUBWAY (F) !!!
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
76-26 113 Street
76-26 113th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,495
575 sqft
LOVELY - SPACIOUS STUDIO, WITH HIGH CEILINGS, PARQUET WOOD FLOORS, LAUNDRY RM, LIVE IN SUPER, 1 BLOCK TO QUEENS BLVD SUBWAY, BUSES & SHOPPING
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
11-15 47th Road
11-15 47th Road, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,270
430 sqft
Truffle Building LLC - Property Id: 312900 You will not find a better studio layout and finishes in the very HEART of Long Island City! South-facing and SUN SOAKED! NO (Broker) FEE for this property.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
70-01 113st
7001 113th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
700 sqft
HUGE L-SHAPED 700sf STUDIO TRENDING @ $1700! - Property Id: 309780 HUGE L-SHAPED STUDIO TRENDING AT $1700 Only 5-7 minutes walk away from 71st Continental Ave. This studio is exceptionally large and very very accommodating.
