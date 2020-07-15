/
studio apartments
328 Studio Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
11 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,725
596 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
39 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
30 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
30 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,000
537 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
45 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,930
639 sqft
In the Heart of Downtown New Landmark residence! Now Leasing the Walker House! Full service luxury building in the heart of historic Downtown Newark! Short walk to the path and NJ Transit. Brand new never lived in apartments.
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,925
637 sqft
BLENDING ITS HISTORIC LANDMARK STATUS WITH AN UNPARALLELED LEVEL OF LUXURY AND AMENITIES, THE BRAND NEW RENTALS AT WALKER HOUSE BREATHE NEW LIFE INTO A NEWARK ORIGINAL.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
6 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,810
513 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
49 Units Available
Pamrapo
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
West Side
2500 John F Kennedy Blvd 14
2500 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,369
545 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 268136 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
1588 Maple Ave
1588 Maple Ave, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
750 sqft
1588 maple store 2 - Property Id: 286134 Store front as is Available ASAP. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Please apply online-Must perform a background and Credit check. Only QUALIFIED Applicants will be Scheduled to View the Unit.
1 Unit Available
Greenville
149 STEVENS AVE
149 Stevens Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,700
This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of the Greenville section of Jersey City is now available for rent! This beauty boasts high ceilings, an updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of storage in the basement.
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
46-48 5TH ST
46-48 5th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,950
Brand New construction 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Washer/dryer hookup in the unit. Opened concept kitchen/dining/living room. Small pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
38 CEDAR AVE
38 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Renovated apartment offering 4 bedrooms, living room, kitchen with pantry. A must see to believe. This spacious and bright floor unit features. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom complete. Close to all major forms of transportation.
1 Unit Available
7 PROSPECT TER
7 Prospect Terrace, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,050
A NEWLY Renovated 3bed, 2ba Apartment, on 2nd floor is now available in a centralized, commuter friendly, location.
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
77 CHELSEA AVE
77 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,200
Bright and light newly renovated 3br, 1bath with nice size rooms, spacious closets, tile floors throughout. Lovely new bathroom and kitchen. Separate utilities. Utilities not included.
1 Unit Available
Greenville
4 CATOR AVE
4 Cator Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,800
You can't get more convenient than this Gorgeous 3 bedroom on the top floor of this multi-family home- located at the southernmost tip of the Jackson Hill section in Jersey City with NYC views! This unit is bright, with an updated kitchen including
1 Unit Available
125 WILLIAMSON AVE
125 Williamson Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
SPACIOUS TOTAL RENOVATED APARTMENT OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS,2 BATHROOMS,CENTRAL AIR
