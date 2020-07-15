/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
690 Studio Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
20 Units Available
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
1152 Victory Boulevard
1152 Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,300
1080 sqft
Prime Victory Boulevard Medical location in Sunnyside Staten Island for lease. It's approximately 1,080 SF. It features 9 rooms, 2 baths, 1 parking spot.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
West Brighton
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$3,204
537 sqft
$3204 studio in Financial District! This studio home features a large foyer, walk-in closet, large galley kitchen that opens to the living area, and large windows providing substantial natural light. Great northern views of city.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Graniteville
2220 Forest Avenue
2220 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$7,500
2000 sqft
Very Busy shopping Center with National tenants has a 2000 sq ft Storefront available for Lease!!Owner will pay for build out!
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariners Harbor
3111 Richmond Terrace
3111 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Flexible Loft style Commercial/Industrial space 2,000 to 15,000 square feet. Very high ceilings, open layout, Manhattan harbor views, 400 Amp electric.
1 of 10
Last updated December 28 at 08:57 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosebank
315 Virginia Avenue
315 Virginia Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Brand new studio apartment with separate sleeping alcove and two closets. Lower level location in a detached 2 family home with private entrance.
Results within 1 mile of Staten Island
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 06:30 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
130 NORTH ST
130 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,000
Studio with large EIK, open concept bedroom & living area combined. Use of shared yard.
Results within 5 miles of Staten Island
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
$
17 Units Available
Liberty State Park
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
434 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
27 Units Available
Constable Hook
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,645
554 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 09:42 PM
$
6 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,810
513 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 09:42 PM
$
49 Units Available
Pamrapo
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 13 at 08:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bensonhurst
1521 70 Street
1521 70th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$850
300 sqft
Newly renovated office space New Utrecht Ave 70th Street traffic area at Ground store. Approximately 300 sqft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
774 55 Street
774 55th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$8,000
1100 sqft
New Very Busy Location by 8th Ave. Great for any kind of business. Approx. 1,100 Sq. Ft. High ceiling, central air conditioning and lots of lights.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
774 60 Street
774 60th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,000
800 sqft
New Construction available commercial space 800-1000 SF in prime 8th Avenue business district, year built 2007, property taxes and water are included. Good for Doctor Office, Daycare, After school, yoga and all kinds offices, ect.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Ridge
9437 Shore Road
9437 Shore Road, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,500
1070 sqft
Newly listed Professional Co-op Office space located in the Normandy Building on Shore Road in Bay Ridge. The suite offers a separate walk-in entrance. Complete with 5 private rooms, tiled lobby, and one bath.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Ridge
6801 4 Avenue
6801 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$4,200
1987 sqft
Prime Bay Ridge location! Corner of 68th and 4th Ave approximately 1000 sqft with a full finished basement for additional storage. The storefront was rented by subway for 8years. Close to transportation, 1 block away from R Train.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bensonhurst
7205 16 Avenue
7205 16th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$4,000
1700 sqft
Spacious 1700 sqft beautiful store for lease in Bensonhurst, plus 1300 sqft finished basement. Entire place was recently renovated, located on a high traffic neighborhood, minutes away from D train's 79th Street Station.
