Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:02 AM
397 Studio Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
54 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
860 Riverside Drive
860 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
Classic studio that just underwent a through a GUT renovation. This apartment has an all new eat in kitchen, STAINLESS APPLIANCES being installed, great closet space and renovated bath. The building has an elevator, live in super and laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
725 West 184th Street
725 West 184th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
*** MASSIVE / Two-Level Studio - - - Separate Kitchen *** Enjoy a RENOVATED huge studio home featuring a renovated & fully equipped windowed kitchen multi-level space including a dining area and a large entry foyer gorgeous pre-war details &
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
386 Fort Washington Ave
386 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,725
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 386 Fort Washington Ave in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
385 Fort Washington Avenue
385 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,712
RENT STABILIZED**** SPACIOUS STUDIO NO FEE - NEW - CONDO FINISH - NO FEE -HUDSON HEIGHTS SPACIOUS STUDIO NO FEE - NEW - BRAND NEW RENOVATION- CONDO FINISH - NO FEE -HUDSON HEIGHTS The unit has gone through a partial renovation- floors - Hardwood
Last updated July 15 at 02:37 AM
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Park Tower in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,460
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
37 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,883
809 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
32 Units Available
Roosevelt Island
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,409
501 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,720
401 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,276
503 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
38 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,428
450 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
20 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,970
336 sqft
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
17 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,708
575 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,127
329 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
25 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
525 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
82 Units Available
Theater District
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,681
467 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,667
488 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
12 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,860
543 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,048
494 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Last updated July 13 at 09:14 PM
8 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,242
Contemporary residential community offering yoga classes, a luxury concierge, and a fully equipped fitness center. Modern apartments in a convenient location between the Hudson River and Central Park. Parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
3 Units Available
Highbridge
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
47 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,792
531 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
