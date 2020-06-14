544 Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ with garage

Apartment List
Cliffside Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 3
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106794 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
410 GORGE RD
410 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Recently renovated apartment, freshly painted, new kitchen with new appliances (refrigerator & stove). Tenant responsible for heat, gas, and electric. Landlord provides water. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
455 Columbia Ave
455 Columbia Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 2 BEDROOMS, FULL FINSHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, KITCHEN WITH DOOR TO YARD AND GARAGE WHICH IS INCLUDED. WALK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffside Park
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 701
75 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7373 River Road 7913
7373 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 203191 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7852 River Road 7912
7852 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207489 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8912 River Road 7912-1
8912 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 207471 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7854 River Road 7912
7854 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
715 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207487 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7916 River Road 7910
7916 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No Broker Fee/// Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 207482 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
234 THE PROMENADE
234 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1496 sqft
Enjoy direct Hudson River & NYC views from this beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in The Promenade.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7855 BLVD EAST
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Spacious and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath with large living room, dining room, balcony overlooking pool and park with lake. Apt. has beautiful views of adjacent Park with Lake and Pool. Beautiful sunsets as well. Apt.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9055 PALISADE AVE
9055 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1226 sqft
Beautiful 1225sf 2br/2bth in Elevator blg. 1 Car garage pkg and private balcony off gracious living/dining room combination. Open floor plan perfect for family gatherings.
City Guide for Cliffside Park, NJ

If you get a sense of deja vu while walking through Cliffside Park, you might not be losing your mind at all. Chances are you just go to the movies a lot. The borough of Cliffside Park was featured in the movie_ Big,_ starring Tom Hanks, and Cop Land, with Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Liotta.

Since 1895, Cliffside Park has been making history in the state of New Jersey as one of over 26 boroughs of Bergen County. This is the former home of the infamous Palisades Amusement Park, referenced in the 1960s song by Freddy Cannon. Close to the excitement of New York City and the Edgewater waterfront, you might say Cliffside Park has a little something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cliffside Park, NJ

Cliffside Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

