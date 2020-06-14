Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

632 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ with garage

Edgewater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 701
75 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
234 THE PROMENADE
234 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1496 sqft
Enjoy direct Hudson River & NYC views from this beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in The Promenade.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
9 SOMERSET LANE
9 Somerset Ln, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1467 sqft
A former model home condo with a huge outdoor patio overlooking Manhattan at the sought after Pearl Complex!! The style is the "modern rural" Eastern exposure, high ceilings an oversized windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
2102 CITY PL
2102 City Place, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1351 sqft
Enjoy the sunrise from this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Peninsula at City Place! This home features wood flooring throughout and is approx 1,351 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1205 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:59am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,856
1 Bedroom
$4,426
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Upper West Side
32 Units Available
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,807
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,927
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,872
1043 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
140 Riverside Blvd
140 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$5940 2 bedroom in Riverside-West End! This apartment home offers an open-concept living space, massive closets, expansive bay windows, and an in-unit washer/dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
189 W 89 St
189 West 89th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,887
1004 sqft
$5887 2 bedroom in Upper West Side! DoormanGymElevatorParking GarageStorage Available If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
160 Riverside Blvd
160 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,582
634 sqft
$3582 1 bedroom in Riverside-West End! This apartment offers a fully equipped galley kitchen and large living room. The master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has ample closet space. This floorplan also boasts high soaring ceilings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
180 Riverside Blvd
180 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,537
642 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$3537 1 bedroom in Riverside-West End! This cozy apartment 1 bath apartment home offers a pass thru kitchen perfect for entertaining. The floor plan boasts 3 closets providing ample storage space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morningside Heights
1 Unit Available
390 Riverside Drive
390 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,600
800 sqft
Renovated with Rare Hudson River View: Here is your chance to rent with option to buy a lovely large 1 Bedroom, 1 bath home with nearly 800 square foot space on the upper west side, located at 390 Riverside Drive at the corner of West 111th Street

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morningside Heights
1 Unit Available
526 West 111th Street
526 West 111th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
Now offering a $3000 Mover's Credit ! No Fee in Morningside Heights Prime! Replace your security deposit and go deposit free with Rhino! Refined Contemporary Finishes Located just off Broadway on one of the best tree-lined blocks in Morningside

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
247 West 87th street
247 West 87th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Double corner unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Garage, - Property Id: 274115 Bright double corner unit, 4 Spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Large living room with dining area, Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Washer and dryer in
City Guide for Edgewater, NJ

Edgewater is home to a community of Monk Parakeets, who can be seen hanging out in Memorial Park. The birds are regarded as pests by farmers, but some residents love seeing the bright green birds and fight for their right to live in the borough without their nests being disturbed.

Edgewater occupies a strip of land along the Hudson River, just across the bridge from Manhattan. First of all, let's face the facts: the borough's main attraction is its closeness to the bright lights of the Big Apple, but don't be fooled into thinking that Edgewater doesn't have charms of its own. In fact, once you've spent a little time dealing with the frantic pace of Manhattan life, you might enjoy the thought of coming home to a slightly more peaceful place for a little rest and relaxation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Edgewater, NJ

Edgewater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

