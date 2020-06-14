632 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ with garage
Edgewater is home to a community of Monk Parakeets, who can be seen hanging out in Memorial Park. The birds are regarded as pests by farmers, but some residents love seeing the bright green birds and fight for their right to live in the borough without their nests being disturbed.
Edgewater occupies a strip of land along the Hudson River, just across the bridge from Manhattan. First of all, let's face the facts: the borough's main attraction is its closeness to the bright lights of the Big Apple, but don't be fooled into thinking that Edgewater doesn't have charms of its own. In fact, once you've spent a little time dealing with the frantic pace of Manhattan life, you might enjoy the thought of coming home to a slightly more peaceful place for a little rest and relaxation. See more
Edgewater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.