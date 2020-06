Amenities

Really large gut renovated 2 bedroom convertible to a third bedroom with 2 Bathrooms and private backyard in the Heart of Bushwick.Very large Bedrooms with plenty of space for all your furniture needs. Granite kitchen fully appointed with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Large living room and an extra room which can be used as a bedroom or large home office. Private backyard perfect for that summer BBQ.Apartment gets plenty of natural sunlight and is close to shopping and most importantly the subway. * L at DeKalb Av under 500 feet* L at Jefferson St 0.13 miles* M at Knickerbocker Av 0.47 miles* M at Central Av 0.62 miles* L M at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs 0.62 miles