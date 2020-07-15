All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020

99 Havemeyer Street

99 Havemeyer Street · (347) 821-6220
Location

99 Havemeyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$4,250

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
parking
garage
hot tub
99 Havemeyer offers you the terrific opportunity to own a truly unique 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom triplex complete with a spacious recreation room and private parking garage with direct access into the apartment. No need to worry about the L train shutdown here.

The first level offers a bright open living/dining room layout with 11-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. The eat-in kitchen features white quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplashes, Italian crafted cabinetry by Miton, and stainless steel appliances from Bosch and LG. Both of the spa-like bathrooms are wrapped in Porcelanosa white porcelain tiles and the master bath features a Vita deep soaking tub with glass enclosure. Other notable highlights of the triplex are its custom California closets, white oak flooring, vented washer/dryer, central air and heat and a home security system. The master bedroom boasts a sizeable secluded private balcony. Additionally, the master bedroom can be expanded to great a spacious master suite without compromising your living space.

99 Havemeyer is a boutique luxury condo building with a virtual doorman, part-time super, low carrying costs and wonderful community of neighbors. The building is located just around the corner from restaurant row on Grand Street and all that Bedford Avenue has to offer. Quick and easy access to the L, G, J, M and Z trains as well as the ferry.,99 Havemeyer offers you the terrific opportunity to rent a truly unique 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom triplex complete with a spacious recreation room and private parking garage with direct access into the apartment. The first level offers a bright open living/dining room layout with 11-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. The eat-in kitchen features white quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplashes, Italian crafted cabinetry by Miton, and stainless steel appliances from Bosch and LG. Both of the spa-like bathrooms are wrapped in Porcelanosa white porcelain tiles and the master bath features a Vita deep soaking tub with glass enclosure. Other notable highlights of the triplex are its custom California closets, white oak flooring, vented washer/dryer, central air and heat and a home security system. The spacious master bedroom boasts a sizeable secluded private balcony. 99 Havemeyer is a boutique luxury condo building with a virtual doorman and part-time super. The building is located just around the corner from restaurant row on Grand Street and all that Bedford Avenue has to offer. Quick and easy access to the L, G, J, M and Z trains as well as the ferry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Havemeyer Street have any available units?
99 Havemeyer Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 Havemeyer Street have?
Some of 99 Havemeyer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Havemeyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 Havemeyer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Havemeyer Street pet-friendly?
No, 99 Havemeyer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 99 Havemeyer Street offer parking?
Yes, 99 Havemeyer Street offers parking.
Does 99 Havemeyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Havemeyer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Havemeyer Street have a pool?
No, 99 Havemeyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 Havemeyer Street have accessible units?
No, 99 Havemeyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Havemeyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Havemeyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Havemeyer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 Havemeyer Street has units with air conditioning.
