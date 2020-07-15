99 Havemeyer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman parking garage hot tub

99 Havemeyer offers you the terrific opportunity to own a truly unique 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom triplex complete with a spacious recreation room and private parking garage with direct access into the apartment. No need to worry about the L train shutdown here.



The first level offers a bright open living/dining room layout with 11-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. The eat-in kitchen features white quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplashes, Italian crafted cabinetry by Miton, and stainless steel appliances from Bosch and LG. Both of the spa-like bathrooms are wrapped in Porcelanosa white porcelain tiles and the master bath features a Vita deep soaking tub with glass enclosure. Other notable highlights of the triplex are its custom California closets, white oak flooring, vented washer/dryer, central air and heat and a home security system. The master bedroom boasts a sizeable secluded private balcony. Additionally, the master bedroom can be expanded to great a spacious master suite without compromising your living space.



99 Havemeyer is a boutique luxury condo building with a virtual doorman, part-time super, low carrying costs and wonderful community of neighbors. The building is located just around the corner from restaurant row on Grand Street and all that Bedford Avenue has to offer. Quick and easy access to the L, G, J, M and Z trains as well as the ferry.,99 Havemeyer offers you the terrific opportunity to rent a truly unique 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom triplex complete with a spacious recreation room and private parking garage with direct access into the apartment. The first level offers a bright open living/dining room layout with 11-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. The eat-in kitchen features white quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplashes, Italian crafted cabinetry by Miton, and stainless steel appliances from Bosch and LG. Both of the spa-like bathrooms are wrapped in Porcelanosa white porcelain tiles and the master bath features a Vita deep soaking tub with glass enclosure. Other notable highlights of the triplex are its custom California closets, white oak flooring, vented washer/dryer, central air and heat and a home security system. The spacious master bedroom boasts a sizeable secluded private balcony. 99 Havemeyer is a boutique luxury condo building with a virtual doorman and part-time super. The building is located just around the corner from restaurant row on Grand Street and all that Bedford Avenue has to offer. Quick and easy access to the L, G, J, M and Z trains as well as the ferry.