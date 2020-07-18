97 South 2nd Street

Amenities

Rare Private Sanctuary in Williamsburg | Stunning Four Story Townhouse with Lush Garden



This extraordinary and rare, single family, townhouse in Williamsburg, nestled on a beautiful and quiet, tree-lined street, is a private four-story oasis featuring 3000 square feet of interior space and over 1500 square feet of lush outdoor space.



A gracefully proportioned Federal style home, beautifully restored and reinterpreted, and filled with natural light, 97 South Second Street boasts four bedrooms, two and a half baths and a large garden with mature, flowering trees and plants.



Enter through the front door of this over 20 foot wide home and into a large and bright foyer with a direct view onto the leafy back garden. The foyer opens onto a generous double living and entertaining space with unique features that include brick fireplaces and a wood burning stove. Custom-built, sleek white lacquer cabinets and bookshelves provide a beautiful contrast to the antique geometric moldings and original pine-plank flooring. A double set of custom, 8-foot high, French doors open onto a balcony that overlooks the garden, providing a seamless transition to the abundant outdoor space. With large front windows as well, this level receives both morning and afternoon light. It also has a powder room and two spacious closets with custom, built in shelving. Bamboo-themed wallpaper throughout the hallways and staircases adds a subtle nod to the bamboo grove in the garden.



Travel upstairs and experience the luxury of a double master bedroom suite that encompasses the entire third floor. The bedroom is generously proportioned, receives beautiful light and has a decorative fireplace. A large, separate sitting area is a flexible space that can function as a dressing room, a study, an additional family room or even a fifth bedroom. Three custom- built armoires, a dedicated linen closet, and a walk-in changing room with floor to ceiling drawers provide plenty of storage. The extensive master bathroom is luxuriously appointed and features a 6-foot stone counter and sink, an extra deep soaking tub, plus a separate oversized shower and European bidet.



Ascend to the fourth floor and be drenched with sunlight. Multiple skylights, seven windows and exposed beams make the top floor a delight. The largest of three bedrooms on this level overlooks the garden and has a long built-in desk and book cases above it. The second bedroom on the floor has a custom-built full-size bed frame and floor to ceiling custom-built bookshelves. The third and most romantic bedroom on this level features an exposed brick fireplace and two windows looking out onto a lovely, leafy tree and the Williamsburg bridge beyond. The central common area can be multi-purposed as a media room, home office or lounge. The full bath has a large shower and a skylight.



On the first floor, which has its own street level entrance, there is an outdoor vestibule and an ample entrance hall that serves as a muck-room, allowing for copious storage. A massive open plan kitchen and dining area make cooking, entertaining, and dining a pleasure. Cooks will appreciate the Wolf stove and the kitchen windows which look out onto the garden. Details like wrap-around white marble countertops and glass fronted cabinets complete this cook's kitchen. When you choose to eat al fresco, the ground level door to the garden makes it easy to access the outdoor dining terrace.



The hidden treasure of this gorgeous townhouse is the unusually private, verdant garden and terrace. Ascend the 14-foot wide stone paver steps from the first floor into a magical outdoor haven, surrounded by walls of roses, ivy, bamboo and grapevine draping over a cedar pergola. The summer foliage hides an outdoor shower, perfect for hot days or cool evenings. The central garden is filled with flowers that blossom from spring to fall and graced by a magnificent flowering dogwood, as well as several evergreens that shine in the winter season. In the warm seasons, a wide paved terrace is suitable for outdoor dining and lounging. There is direct access from the street to the garden through a long, private alley. The separate garden entrance allows for quick access without entering the house, perfect for bikes, backyard parties and firewood deliveries. This private sanctuary provides a rare and priceless urban escape.



In addition, there is a laundry room with a Bosch washing machine, Miele dryer and a utility sink. A partially finished basement has space for storing off-season clothes, sports gear, dry goods, luggage and more.



The one-year (or less) lease is flexible and the home can be leased empty or semi-furnished. Water, electricity, gas and garden maintenance paid by owner. Tenant pays for heat. Dogs and cats are welcome.



Located in coveted and vibrant Williamsburg, known for its restaurants, cafes, boutiques and parks. L and J trains are nearby.



A complete virtual tour is available upon request.