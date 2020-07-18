All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 97 South 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
97 South 2nd Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

97 South 2nd Street

97 South 2nd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

97 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$13,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
media room
IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT.
PLEASE REACH OUT TO SCHEDULE

Rare Private Sanctuary in Williamsburg | Stunning Four Story Townhouse with Lush Garden

This extraordinary and rare, single family, townhouse in Williamsburg, nestled on a beautiful and quiet, tree-lined street, is a private four-story oasis featuring 3000 square feet of interior space and over 1500 square feet of lush outdoor space.

A gracefully proportioned Federal style home, beautifully restored and reinterpreted, and filled with natural light, 97 South Second Street boasts four bedrooms, two and a half baths and a large garden with mature, flowering trees and plants.

Enter through the front door of this over 20 foot wide home and into a large and bright foyer with a direct view onto the leafy back garden. The foyer opens onto a generous double living and entertaining space with unique features that include brick fireplaces and a wood burning stove. Custom-built, sleek white lacquer cabinets and bookshelves provide a beautiful contrast to the antique geometric moldings and original pine-plank flooring. A double set of custom, 8-foot high, French doors open onto a balcony that overlooks the garden, providing a seamless transition to the abundant outdoor space. With large front windows as well, this level receives both morning and afternoon light. It also has a powder room and two spacious closets with custom, built in shelving. Bamboo-themed wallpaper throughout the hallways and staircases adds a subtle nod to the bamboo grove in the garden.

Travel upstairs and experience the luxury of a double master bedroom suite that encompasses the entire third floor. The bedroom is generously proportioned, receives beautiful light and has a decorative fireplace. A large, separate sitting area is a flexible space that can function as a dressing room, a study, an additional family room or even a fifth bedroom. Three custom- built armoires, a dedicated linen closet, and a walk-in changing room with floor to ceiling drawers provide plenty of storage. The extensive master bathroom is luxuriously appointed and features a 6-foot stone counter and sink, an extra deep soaking tub, plus a separate oversized shower and European bidet.

Ascend to the fourth floor and be drenched with sunlight. Multiple skylights, seven windows and exposed beams make the top floor a delight. The largest of three bedrooms on this level overlooks the garden and has a long built-in desk and book cases above it. The second bedroom on the floor has a custom-built full-size bed frame and floor to ceiling custom-built bookshelves. The third and most romantic bedroom on this level features an exposed brick fireplace and two windows looking out onto a lovely, leafy tree and the Williamsburg bridge beyond. The central common area can be multi-purposed as a media room, home office or lounge. The full bath has a large shower and a skylight.

On the first floor, which has its own street level entrance, there is an outdoor vestibule and an ample entrance hall that serves as a muck-room, allowing for copious storage. A massive open plan kitchen and dining area make cooking, entertaining, and dining a pleasure. Cooks will appreciate the Wolf stove and the kitchen windows which look out onto the garden. Details like wrap-around white marble countertops and glass fronted cabinets complete this cook's kitchen. When you choose to eat al fresco, the ground level door to the garden makes it easy to access the outdoor dining terrace.

The hidden treasure of this gorgeous townhouse is the unusually private, verdant garden and terrace. Ascend the 14-foot wide stone paver steps from the first floor into a magical outdoor haven, surrounded by walls of roses, ivy, bamboo and grapevine draping over a cedar pergola. The summer foliage hides an outdoor shower, perfect for hot days or cool evenings. The central garden is filled with flowers that blossom from spring to fall and graced by a magnificent flowering dogwood, as well as several evergreens that shine in the winter season. In the warm seasons, a wide paved terrace is suitable for outdoor dining and lounging. There is direct access from the street to the garden through a long, private alley. The separate garden entrance allows for quick access without entering the house, perfect for bikes, backyard parties and firewood deliveries. This private sanctuary provides a rare and priceless urban escape.

In addition, there is a laundry room with a Bosch washing machine, Miele dryer and a utility sink. A partially finished basement has space for storing off-season clothes, sports gear, dry goods, luggage and more.

The one-year (or less) lease is flexible and the home can be leased empty or semi-furnished. Water, electricity, gas and garden maintenance paid by owner. Tenant pays for heat. Dogs and cats are welcome.

Located in coveted and vibrant Williamsburg, known for its restaurants, cafes, boutiques and parks. L and J trains are nearby.

A complete virtual tour is available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 South 2nd Street have any available units?
97 South 2nd Street has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97 South 2nd Street have?
Some of 97 South 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 South 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
97 South 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 South 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 South 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 97 South 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 97 South 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 97 South 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 South 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 South 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 97 South 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 97 South 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 97 South 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 97 South 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 South 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 South 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 South 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 97 South 2nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity