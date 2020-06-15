All apartments in Brooklyn
9 Prospect Place

9 Prospect Place · (718) 765-3862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning apartment in a gorgeously renovated Park Slope townhouse. This beautiful 3BR / 2.5BA triplex was artfully renovated by the architect owner with no detail spared. On the first level is a bright and open floor plan and includes a dining area, living area, kitchen, half bathroom and terrace. A chef's dream, the beautifully appointed custom kitchen is outfitted with stainless appliances, amazing counter space and tons of cabinet storage for your convenience. Floor to ceiling exposures run down the rear wall, opening directly onto the private balcony. The large, light-filled south-facing living room rounds out the main level and leads upstairs to the sleeping quarters. On the second floor are two large bedrooms, separated by a full bathroom in between. Upstairs is the master suite, which includes a large master bedroom, master bath, and another private balcony, which completes this gorgeous and homey space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Prospect Place have any available units?
9 Prospect Place has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
9 Prospect Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
No, 9 Prospect Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 9 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 9 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 9 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Prospect Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 9 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 9 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 9 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Prospect Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Prospect Place does not have units with air conditioning.
