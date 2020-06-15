9 Prospect Place

Amenities

Stunning apartment in a gorgeously renovated Park Slope townhouse. This beautiful 3BR / 2.5BA triplex was artfully renovated by the architect owner with no detail spared. On the first level is a bright and open floor plan and includes a dining area, living area, kitchen, half bathroom and terrace. A chef's dream, the beautifully appointed custom kitchen is outfitted with stainless appliances, amazing counter space and tons of cabinet storage for your convenience. Floor to ceiling exposures run down the rear wall, opening directly onto the private balcony. The large, light-filled south-facing living room rounds out the main level and leads upstairs to the sleeping quarters. On the second floor are two large bedrooms, separated by a full bathroom in between. Upstairs is the master suite, which includes a large master bedroom, master bath, and another private balcony, which completes this gorgeous and homey space.