9 LEFFERTS PLACE

Available July 1st. Beautiful garden/parlor duplex in extra-wide and deep townhouse on tree-lined street in Clinton Hill. Enter into the living room which has amazing carved plaster details, floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors and wonderful southern light. A spacious kitchen/dining room fills the back portion of the parlor floor and overlooks a deep private garden. There is a half-bath on this level. The garden level features two large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a new en suite bathroom with walk-in shower and large closet. The spacious second bedroom, which faces the garden, has an en-suite bathroom as well.



This lovely home is centrally located on a residential street just around the corner from shops and restaurants and the subway on Fulton Street. There is easy access to Prospect Park, Fort Greene Park, the farmer's market at Grand Army Plaza, BAM, Barclays Arena and Atlantic Center.