Brooklyn, NY
9 LEFFERTS PLACE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

9 LEFFERTS PLACE

9 Lefferts Place · (718) 875-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Lefferts Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Available July 1st. Beautiful garden/parlor duplex in extra-wide and deep townhouse on tree-lined street in Clinton Hill. Enter into the living room which has amazing carved plaster details, floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors and wonderful southern light. A spacious kitchen/dining room fills the back portion of the parlor floor and overlooks a deep private garden. There is a half-bath on this level. The garden level features two large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a new en suite bathroom with walk-in shower and large closet. The spacious second bedroom, which faces the garden, has an en-suite bathroom as well.

This lovely home is centrally located on a residential street just around the corner from shops and restaurants and the subway on Fulton Street. There is easy access to Prospect Park, Fort Greene Park, the farmer's market at Grand Army Plaza, BAM, Barclays Arena and Atlantic Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 LEFFERTS PLACE have any available units?
9 LEFFERTS PLACE has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9 LEFFERTS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9 LEFFERTS PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 LEFFERTS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9 LEFFERTS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 9 LEFFERTS PLACE offer parking?
No, 9 LEFFERTS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9 LEFFERTS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 LEFFERTS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 LEFFERTS PLACE have a pool?
No, 9 LEFFERTS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9 LEFFERTS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9 LEFFERTS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9 LEFFERTS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 LEFFERTS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 LEFFERTS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 LEFFERTS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
