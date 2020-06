Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom (could be used as 3) in the lovely Bath Beach neighborhood. Features a massive, separate kitchen space; near stores, restaurants, great schools as well as Bath Beach Park, Dyker Beach Park. Plenty of space and near everything you need, this unit will not last long. Heat and hot water included! Reach out now to schedule a showing while vacancy lasts!