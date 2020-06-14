All apartments in Brooklyn
84 Front Street

Location

84 Front Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-D · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
garage
MASSIVE OUTDOOR SPACE & NO FEE! This sleek, modern and elegant 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with tremendous, private outdoor space is located in the Nexus, a boutique, luxury condominium in the heart of DUMBO, Brooklyn. The beautifully landscaped, 750 square foot private terrace contains separate lounging and dining areas for near-year-round enjoyment and dramatic entertaining plus a large closet to store miscellaneous outdoor amenities. Northern exposure bathes this split bedroom layout with gorgeous artistic light. The entry foyer leads to the living room and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and well-proportioned island for food preparation and dining. The living room enjoys direct access to the terrace. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and ensuite master bath with separate shower and deep soaking tub. A second bedroom, full second bath and washer & dryer complete the space. A large, private storage space is also included.

Building amenities include a doorman from 7am 10pm Weekdays & 9am 6pm Weekends, a fully equipped fitness room, landscaped common outdoor space, and a private storage room in the cellar. Just moments from all the best shopping, cafes, restaurants and entertainment in DUMBO with immediate access to the fabulous 85 acre Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Pets will be allowed on a case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Front Street have any available units?
84 Front Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Front Street have?
Some of 84 Front Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
84 Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Front Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Front Street is pet friendly.
Does 84 Front Street offer parking?
Yes, 84 Front Street does offer parking.
Does 84 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Front Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Front Street have a pool?
No, 84 Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 84 Front Street have accessible units?
No, 84 Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Front Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Front Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Front Street does not have units with air conditioning.
