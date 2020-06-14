84 Front Street

Amenities

MASSIVE OUTDOOR SPACE & NO FEE! This sleek, modern and elegant 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with tremendous, private outdoor space is located in the Nexus, a boutique, luxury condominium in the heart of DUMBO, Brooklyn. The beautifully landscaped, 750 square foot private terrace contains separate lounging and dining areas for near-year-round enjoyment and dramatic entertaining plus a large closet to store miscellaneous outdoor amenities. Northern exposure bathes this split bedroom layout with gorgeous artistic light. The entry foyer leads to the living room and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and well-proportioned island for food preparation and dining. The living room enjoys direct access to the terrace. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and ensuite master bath with separate shower and deep soaking tub. A second bedroom, full second bath and washer & dryer complete the space. A large, private storage space is also included.



Building amenities include a doorman from 7am 10pm Weekdays & 9am 6pm Weekends, a fully equipped fitness room, landscaped common outdoor space, and a private storage room in the cellar. Just moments from all the best shopping, cafes, restaurants and entertainment in DUMBO with immediate access to the fabulous 85 acre Brooklyn Bridge Park.



Pets will be allowed on a case-by-case.