Amenities

hardwood floors elevator bike storage

This spacious and sunny 3 bedroom in a well maintained building is ready for move-in. The apartment features high ceilings and beautiful wood floors. Each bedroom can fit a queen bed and some additional furniture and has a closet. The place is nicely laid out with an open kitchen and large living space. There is also bike storage available. Great for roommates! Call today to see!