806 Saint John's Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

806 Saint John's Place

806 Saint Johns Place · (408) 504-0767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

806 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
new construction
Welcome to the best new building in Crown Heights, located between Rogers and Nostrand Avenues, in the hottest neighborhood in Brooklyn- Crown Heights. From the facade to the hallways to the units, this new construction rental building was designed with great attention to detail, style, and comfort. This unit has 1 bedroom and bathroom upstairs, and a small outdoor space, plus large downstairs area with additional 1/2 bathroom. Over 1000 square feet total.Common areas include eye-catching wallpaper, edison filament light fixtures, and beautiful design throughout. Included for your convenience are a bike room, gym, and laundry room. An elevator will bring you to your apartment, so no more hauling groceries and other items up the stairs. Private parking is available as well for $250/monthKitchens feature glasstop stoves and dishwashers to make clean-up quick and easy. A variety of floor plans are available, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Many units feature private outdoor space, which is in addition to the large roof deck with 360 degree views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. Spa-inspired bathrooms include deep soaking tubs, rainfall shower heads, and dual flush toilets to be environmentally friendly.Everything youll need is walking distance within a few blocks, including grocery stores, trendy bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. The 3 train at Nostrand is just a couple blocks away, and youre not far from the 2,3,4,5 at Franklin, or the A/C at Nostrand. *Available August 1* Yaffa1955

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Saint John's Place have any available units?
806 Saint John's Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 806 Saint John's Place have?
Some of 806 Saint John's Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Saint John's Place currently offering any rent specials?
806 Saint John's Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Saint John's Place pet-friendly?
No, 806 Saint John's Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 806 Saint John's Place offer parking?
Yes, 806 Saint John's Place does offer parking.
Does 806 Saint John's Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Saint John's Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Saint John's Place have a pool?
No, 806 Saint John's Place does not have a pool.
Does 806 Saint John's Place have accessible units?
No, 806 Saint John's Place does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Saint John's Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Saint John's Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Saint John's Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 806 Saint John's Place has units with air conditioning.
