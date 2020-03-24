806 Saint John's Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage hot tub new construction

Welcome to the best new building in Crown Heights, located between Rogers and Nostrand Avenues, in the hottest neighborhood in Brooklyn- Crown Heights. From the facade to the hallways to the units, this new construction rental building was designed with great attention to detail, style, and comfort. This unit has 1 bedroom and bathroom upstairs, and a small outdoor space, plus large downstairs area with additional 1/2 bathroom. Over 1000 square feet total.Common areas include eye-catching wallpaper, edison filament light fixtures, and beautiful design throughout. Included for your convenience are a bike room, gym, and laundry room. An elevator will bring you to your apartment, so no more hauling groceries and other items up the stairs. Private parking is available as well for $250/monthKitchens feature glasstop stoves and dishwashers to make clean-up quick and easy. A variety of floor plans are available, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Many units feature private outdoor space, which is in addition to the large roof deck with 360 degree views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. Spa-inspired bathrooms include deep soaking tubs, rainfall shower heads, and dual flush toilets to be environmentally friendly.Everything youll need is walking distance within a few blocks, including grocery stores, trendy bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. The 3 train at Nostrand is just a couple blocks away, and youre not far from the 2,3,4,5 at Franklin, or the A/C at Nostrand. *Available August 1* Yaffa1955