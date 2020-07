Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar new construction

Introducing the LAFAYETTE FLATS



LANDLORD OFFERING TWO MONTH FREE. NET EFFECTIVE RENT IS $2100. Gross rent is $2450 ( 14 month lease)



Brand new construction. Never lived in. Spacious one bedrooms with Large floor to ceiling windows. Open concept Living room / Kitchen. Space for a table.



Bedroom is spacious with room for a seating area. Good Closet space.



Enjoy the common roof deck for evening cocktails or hanging with friends.



Great location in Historic Bedford Stuyvesant. Easy walk to coffee shops and restaurants and new bars.



Don't miss out on this new building.