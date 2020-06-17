All apartments in Brooklyn
80 Dekalb Avenue

80 DeKalb Ave · (210) 885-1767
Location

80 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
rent controlled
valet service
No Fee corner 1 bed loft style apartment with Manhattan and Brooklyn waterfront views. 11 foot ceilings andWalk-in closet in the bedroom,New floors and Kitchen cabinets, in-unit washer/ dryer.This apartment is on one of only a couple floors in the building with full 11 FOOT CEILINGS and is the BEST ONE CORNER BEDROOM LINE in the building. Spacious and light-filled bathroom with in-unit washer/dryer.The DKLB BKLN is a rent-stabilized building offering a 24 Hour Doorman, Gym, Lounge, On-site Parking Garage, Landscaped Sun-deck, On-site Valet Service, and Bike Room.Subways: B/Q/R right outside your door. 2/3 and 4/5 around the corner. 25 minutes to Midtown. Two stops to Union Square. NYLS100581

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Dekalb Avenue have any available units?
80 Dekalb Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 80 Dekalb Avenue have?
Some of 80 Dekalb Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Dekalb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
80 Dekalb Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Dekalb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 80 Dekalb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 80 Dekalb Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 80 Dekalb Avenue does offer parking.
Does 80 Dekalb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Dekalb Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Dekalb Avenue have a pool?
No, 80 Dekalb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 80 Dekalb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 80 Dekalb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Dekalb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Dekalb Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Dekalb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Dekalb Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
