80 Dekalb Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access rent controlled valet service

No Fee corner 1 bed loft style apartment with Manhattan and Brooklyn waterfront views. 11 foot ceilings andWalk-in closet in the bedroom,New floors and Kitchen cabinets, in-unit washer/ dryer.This apartment is on one of only a couple floors in the building with full 11 FOOT CEILINGS and is the BEST ONE CORNER BEDROOM LINE in the building. Spacious and light-filled bathroom with in-unit washer/dryer.The DKLB BKLN is a rent-stabilized building offering a 24 Hour Doorman, Gym, Lounge, On-site Parking Garage, Landscaped Sun-deck, On-site Valet Service, and Bike Room.Subways: B/Q/R right outside your door. 2/3 and 4/5 around the corner. 25 minutes to Midtown. Two stops to Union Square. NYLS100581