Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

787 East 10th Street

787 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

787 East 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Kensington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
*see Virtual Tour*

Unit 1F is a "split" two bed, 1 bath apartment with South and West exposures. This is a peaceful, leafy residential street that is basically just 1 block between H and Foster (see map), not a through street. The recently renovated kitchen is windowed and separate, and features granite counter tops over shaker-style white cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances include a full size refrigerator and gas range. The windowed bathroom was recently remodeled with white subway and penny tile accents, a mirrored cabinet and soaking tub. Apartment features parquet wood floors and high ceilings throughout. Excellent light. Please review the floor plan.

Built in 1931, the building features a marble-tiled entrance that takes you into a sky-lit stairwell. There are four apartments each with different layouts and 2-3 bedrooms. The front yard includes a sitting area for sunny days. There is a laundromat right around the corner at 811 Ave H. The address is zoned for PS 217 and JHS 62 (source: GreatSchools.org).

Is this Midwood, Ocean Parkway, Ditmas Park? Whatever you call it, it's a tree-lined, diverse neighborhood that you should come and explore for yourself. Your first stop should be Di Fara's pizza, called "the best of the best" by Bourdain. Coney Island Ave just one block away offers diverse fair like Milk & Honey Cafe, Turkish Express, Schnitzi, and Zaitoon Halal along with the usual like bagels and pizza. Other neighborhood destinations include Brooklyn College, the Kent Theater, and the Nike Factory Store.

Notes: The 3D virtual tour does not show the closets in the front bedroom, across from the bathroom, and in the rear bedroom. Please see floor plans. Square footage if given is approximate. Street parking only, no driveway. Brokers are welcome (CYOF). First month and security due at lease signing. 24 hour notice required for appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 East 10th Street have any available units?
787 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 787 East 10th Street have?
Some of 787 East 10th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
787 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 787 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 787 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 787 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 787 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 787 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 787 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 787 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 787 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 787 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 787 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 787 East 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 East 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
