787 East 10th Street

Unit 1F is a "split" two bed, 1 bath apartment with South and West exposures. This is a peaceful, leafy residential street that is basically just 1 block between H and Foster (see map), not a through street. The recently renovated kitchen is windowed and separate, and features granite counter tops over shaker-style white cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances include a full size refrigerator and gas range. The windowed bathroom was recently remodeled with white subway and penny tile accents, a mirrored cabinet and soaking tub. Apartment features parquet wood floors and high ceilings throughout. Excellent light. Please review the floor plan.



Built in 1931, the building features a marble-tiled entrance that takes you into a sky-lit stairwell. There are four apartments each with different layouts and 2-3 bedrooms. The front yard includes a sitting area for sunny days. There is a laundromat right around the corner at 811 Ave H. The address is zoned for PS 217 and JHS 62 (source: GreatSchools.org).



Is this Midwood, Ocean Parkway, Ditmas Park? Whatever you call it, it's a tree-lined, diverse neighborhood that you should come and explore for yourself. Your first stop should be Di Fara's pizza, called "the best of the best" by Bourdain. Coney Island Ave just one block away offers diverse fair like Milk & Honey Cafe, Turkish Express, Schnitzi, and Zaitoon Halal along with the usual like bagels and pizza. Other neighborhood destinations include Brooklyn College, the Kent Theater, and the Nike Factory Store.



Notes: The 3D virtual tour does not show the closets in the front bedroom, across from the bathroom, and in the rear bedroom. Please see floor plans. Square footage if given is approximate. Street parking only, no driveway. Brokers are welcome (CYOF). First month and security due at lease signing. 24 hour notice required for appointments.