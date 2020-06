Amenities

Brownstone 1 bedroom garden apartment with a study/office and separate eat-in-kitchen.This Bedford Stuyvesant garden apartment offers gleaming hardwoods flooring throughout, a Large Full bath, 3 closets, and at private garden area off of the kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and new stainless appliances. Small pets okay with added pet rent. Call me at to schedule or discuss.