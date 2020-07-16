All apartments in Brooklyn
76 Downing Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

76 Downing Street

76 Downing Street · (718) 210-4047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 Downing Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovation Completed. This 1.5 Bedroom Apartment is conveniently located in the land-marked neighborhood of Clinton Hill Brooklyn. Featuring; All New Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, spacious counters and cabinet space, an Open Concept Layout and great light.Just 20 Minutes to Manhattan via the A express, plus C and G trains at your convenience. Just blocks to the LIRR for JFK & Eastern Long Island and the S Shuttle train, 26, 52, 38 and 25 buses.Bedford YMCA, Walgreens, restaurants; Speedy Romeo, Do or Dine and Alices Arbor, cafes; Nero Doro, Daily Press, Bedford Hill, Choice Market and Outpost all at you convenience. Just 5 minutes to Brooklyn Academy of Music [BAM], the Barclays Center and much, much more.Washer/Dryer In the building.Pets ok, upon approvalAvailable August 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Downing Street have any available units?
76 Downing Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76 Downing Street have?
Some of 76 Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 76 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 76 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 76 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 76 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 76 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Downing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Downing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
