76 Downing Street

Renovation Completed. This 1.5 Bedroom Apartment is conveniently located in the land-marked neighborhood of Clinton Hill Brooklyn. Featuring; All New Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, spacious counters and cabinet space, an Open Concept Layout and great light.Just 20 Minutes to Manhattan via the A express, plus C and G trains at your convenience. Just blocks to the LIRR for JFK & Eastern Long Island and the S Shuttle train, 26, 52, 38 and 25 buses.Bedford YMCA, Walgreens, restaurants; Speedy Romeo, Do or Dine and Alices Arbor, cafes; Nero Doro, Daily Press, Bedford Hill, Choice Market and Outpost all at you convenience. Just 5 minutes to Brooklyn Academy of Music [BAM], the Barclays Center and much, much more.Washer/Dryer In the building.Pets ok, upon approvalAvailable August 1st