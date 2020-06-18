All apartments in Brooklyn
76 4TH PLACE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

76 4TH PLACE

76 4th Place · (718) 625-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 4th Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Sunny 2nd floor apartment on a Place block with beautiful front gardens... Apartment has a side kitchen with large window, separate dining room, spacious center living room and large bedroom, tiled bathroom plus wood flooring throughout and lots of closets! Take the F train to the Carroll Street station and come and discover this fun place to live and play!Sorry - No Pets and non-smokers onlyTenant pays cooking gas and electric$2,300 per month*Brooklyn Bridge Realty Ltd. is now Avenue Sotheby's International Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 4TH PLACE have any available units?
76 4TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 76 4TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
76 4TH PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 4TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 76 4TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 76 4TH PLACE offer parking?
No, 76 4TH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 76 4TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 4TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 4TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 76 4TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 76 4TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 76 4TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 76 4TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 4TH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 4TH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 4TH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
