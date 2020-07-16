751 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Super spacious apartment located on the Crown Heights / Prospect Heights border. 751 Franklin Ave., Apt # 2 has everything that the discerning rental client is looking for, including: a large one bedroom which easily fits a king size bed, ample closet space, beautiful hardwood floors, an open kitchen with an island & stainless steel appliances, a full size in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher and split A/C u nit. Three 2 large windows in the open layout kitchen/dining/living area guarantees lots of natural light. Conveniently located close to all your favorite neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as: Cent" Anni, Chavela's, Franklin Park and Starbucks. Easy access to the # 2, 3, 4 & 5 trains at the Franklin Avenue station, the farmer's market at Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn Museum and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Sorry - no pets, please.