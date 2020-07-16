All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

751 Franklin Avenue

751 Franklin Avenue · (718) 613-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Super spacious apartment located on the Crown Heights / Prospect Heights border. 751 Franklin Ave., Apt # 2 has everything that the discerning rental client is looking for, including: a large one bedroom which easily fits a king size bed, ample closet space, beautiful hardwood floors, an open kitchen with an island & stainless steel appliances, a full size in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher and split A/C u nit. Three 2 large windows in the open layout kitchen/dining/living area guarantees lots of natural light. Conveniently located close to all your favorite neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as: Cent" Anni, Chavela's, Franklin Park and Starbucks. Easy access to the # 2, 3, 4 & 5 trains at the Franklin Avenue station, the farmer's market at Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn Museum and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Sorry - no pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
751 Franklin Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 751 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 751 Franklin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
751 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 751 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 751 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 751 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 751 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Franklin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 751 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 751 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 751 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 751 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 751 Franklin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
