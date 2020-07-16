751 Franklin Avenue

Amenities
Super spacious apartment located on the Crown Heights / Prospect Heights border. 751 Franklin Ave., Apt # 2 has everything that the discerning rental client is looking for, including: a large one bedroom which easily fits a king size bed, ample closet space, beautiful hardwood floors, an open kitchen with an island & stainless steel appliances, a full size in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher and split A/C u nit. Three 2 large windows in the open layout kitchen/dining/living area guarantees lots of natural light. Conveniently located close to all your favorite neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as: Cent" Anni, Chavela's, Franklin Park and Starbucks. Easy access to the # 2, 3, 4 & 5 trains at the Franklin Avenue station, the farmer's market at Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn Museum and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Sorry - no pets, please.