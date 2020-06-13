70 Patchen Avenue

Amenities
Welcome home to Bedford Stuyvesant. The turn of the century building exhibits character and charm. Apartment 3D has been completely renovated. This stylish, contemporary apartment has a dynamite kitchen, complete with stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice maker. Stainless appliances, including dishwasher and a built in microwave. Granite counters, white shaker cabinets, ceramic tile floors.The apartment has an abundance of light throughout. Well portioned rooms accommodate a queen size bed and sizable living room / dining room furniture. Tenant can install window air conditioners with proper window security. Ceiling fans in every room, and voice intercom. 24 hour emergency staff on duty. Owner to install a free 65 inch flat screen TV. Other incentives.