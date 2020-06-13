All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:12 AM

70 Patchen Avenue

70 Patchen Avenue · (917) 596-0503
Location

70 Patchen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Bedford Stuyvesant. The turn of the century building exhibits character and charm. Apartment 3D has been completely renovated. This stylish, contemporary apartment has a dynamite kitchen, complete with stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice maker. Stainless appliances, including dishwasher and a built in microwave. Granite counters, white shaker cabinets, ceramic tile floors.The apartment has an abundance of light throughout. Well portioned rooms accommodate a queen size bed and sizable living room / dining room furniture. Tenant can install window air conditioners with proper window security. Ceiling fans in every room, and voice intercom. 24 hour emergency staff on duty. Owner to install a free 65 inch flat screen TV. Other incentives.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Patchen Avenue have any available units?
70 Patchen Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Patchen Avenue have?
Some of 70 Patchen Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Patchen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
70 Patchen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Patchen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 70 Patchen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 70 Patchen Avenue offer parking?
No, 70 Patchen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 70 Patchen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Patchen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Patchen Avenue have a pool?
No, 70 Patchen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 70 Patchen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 70 Patchen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Patchen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Patchen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Patchen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 Patchen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
