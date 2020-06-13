70 Patchen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to Bedford Stuyvesant. The turn of the century building exhibits character and charm. Apartment 3D has been completely renovated. This stylish, contemporary apartment has a dynamite kitchen, complete with stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice maker. Stainless appliances, including dishwasher and a built in microwave. Granite counters, white shaker cabinets, ceramic tile floors.The apartment has an abundance of light throughout. Well portioned rooms accommodate a queen size bed and sizable living room / dining room furniture. Tenant can install window air conditioners with proper window security. Ceiling fans in every room, and voice intercom. 24 hour emergency staff on duty. Owner to install a free 65 inch flat screen TV. Other incentives.