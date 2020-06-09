All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

70 Berry Street

70 Berry St · (347) 677-4869
Location

70 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-G · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! This spacious, one bedroom beauty in the highly coveted Allan Building is located at the corner of Berry and N. 10th Street. It boasts an airy, modern layout illuminated by oversized windows. The living room's wide-plank, hand scraped Oak floors exude an antique feel perfectly balanced and contrasted by it's minimalistic design. The large, open kitchen's Caesarstone countertops, Bosch appliances, and lacquer European designed cabinetry are sure to please those with a passion for both aesthetics and cooking. The massive bedroom hosts an abundance of light and closet space. The bathroom features a double sink with custom vanities, a soaking tub, and rain shower fixture.
Those looking for an escape close to home will find the peace they seek in their own private cabana.
The building features a communal roof deck with spectacular views of Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Washer/dryer in unit.
The living room has been virtually staged and does not come furnished.
A short walk from McCarren & Bushwick Inlet Parks, the waterfront, flea market, farmers market, fine dining, East River Ferry and the Bedford L train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Berry Street have any available units?
70 Berry Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Berry Street have?
Some of 70 Berry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Berry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Berry Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Berry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 70 Berry Street offer parking?
Yes, 70 Berry Street does offer parking.
Does 70 Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Berry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Berry Street have a pool?
No, 70 Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Berry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Berry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Berry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
