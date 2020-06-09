70 Berry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This spacious, one bedroom beauty in the highly coveted Allan Building is located at the corner of Berry and N. 10th Street. It boasts an airy, modern layout illuminated by oversized windows. The living room's wide-plank, hand scraped Oak floors exude an antique feel perfectly balanced and contrasted by it's minimalistic design. The large, open kitchen's Caesarstone countertops, Bosch appliances, and lacquer European designed cabinetry are sure to please those with a passion for both aesthetics and cooking. The massive bedroom hosts an abundance of light and closet space. The bathroom features a double sink with custom vanities, a soaking tub, and rain shower fixture.

Those looking for an escape close to home will find the peace they seek in their own private cabana.

The building features a communal roof deck with spectacular views of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Washer/dryer in unit.

The living room has been virtually staged and does not come furnished.

A short walk from McCarren & Bushwick Inlet Parks, the waterfront, flea market, farmers market, fine dining, East River Ferry and the Bedford L train.