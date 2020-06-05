7 South Oxford Street

Amenities

TREETOP views and AMAZING LIGHT abound in this top floor rarely available THREE BEDROOM just off FORT GREENE PARK. Located on gorgeous South Oxford Street, in a 22 ft wide brownstone, this MASSIVE apartment offers tons of living space with room for a large dining table and separate livingroom in the common space. The separate kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. The bedrooms range in size (SEE FLOORPLAN) but the two largest bedrooms can both fit KING SIZE beds. Super sunny all day with East and West exposures. Steps off Ft. Greene Park which means easy access to Farmers Market and summer fun!! Pets ok, case by case, and building has central laundry room in the basement.