Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

7 South Oxford Street

7 South Oxford Street · (718) 499-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
TREETOP views and AMAZING LIGHT abound in this top floor rarely available THREE BEDROOM just off FORT GREENE PARK. Located on gorgeous South Oxford Street, in a 22 ft wide brownstone, this MASSIVE apartment offers tons of living space with room for a large dining table and separate livingroom in the common space. The separate kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. The bedrooms range in size (SEE FLOORPLAN) but the two largest bedrooms can both fit KING SIZE beds. Super sunny all day with East and West exposures. Steps off Ft. Greene Park which means easy access to Farmers Market and summer fun!! Pets ok, case by case, and building has central laundry room in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 South Oxford Street have any available units?
7 South Oxford Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 South Oxford Street have?
Some of 7 South Oxford Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 South Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 South Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 South Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 7 South Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 South Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 7 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 7 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 South Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 South Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
