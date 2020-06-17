678 Grand Street

Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom apt
This apt is a great deal!
-all stainless kitcten with full size apps
-skylight in bathroom
-great size living room
-amazing lighting
-huge windows
You dont want to pass up on this incredible one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in a prime Williamsburg location with all utilities included in the rent. After a long day of exploring the surrounding shops, cafs and bars, youll find it easy to relax with friends, family and your four-legged friend.
Great Location: Close to plenty of great cafes, numerous shopping options, restaurants of all kinds, beauty salons, bars and more!