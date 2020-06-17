All apartments in Brooklyn
678 Grand Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

678 Grand Street

678 Grand Street · (646) 677-0621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

678 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

all utils included
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom apt

This apt is a great deal!

-all stainless kitcten with full size apps
-skylight in bathroom
-great size living room
-amazing lighting
-huge windows

You dont want to pass up on this incredible one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in a prime Williamsburg location with all utilities included in the rent. After a long day of exploring the surrounding shops, cafs and bars, youll find it easy to relax with friends, family and your four-legged friend.

Great Location: Close to plenty of great cafes, numerous shopping options, restaurants of all kinds, beauty salons, bars and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 Grand Street have any available units?
678 Grand Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 678 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
678 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 678 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 678 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 678 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 678 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 678 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 678 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 678 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 678 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 678 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 678 Grand Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 678 Grand Street does not have units with air conditioning.
