Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

67 Livingston Street

67 Livingston Street · (845) 797-4749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

67 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$8,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
elevator
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Net Effective Rent with 2 months free on a 14-month lease

Welcome to the 3rd floor at 67 Livingston.

Be the first to live in this 2 bedroom (convertible to 3) with a home office. This gracious full-floor apartment features over 2,000sf with separate living and dining areas, en-suite bathrooms as well as an additional full 3rd bathroom for guests. The split layout has northern facing bedrooms with an expansive custom oak kitchen and living space opening onto a wall of southern facing windows with a private balcony.

Be the first to live at 67 Livingston, Brooklyn Heights' premier boutique rental building. 67 Livingston boasts modern elegance and historical charm. Its 22 full-floor residences of two, three, or four-bedrooms were designed by CetraRuddy with careful attention to both comfort and ambiance, featuring flexible layouts including spacious and bright home offices and convertible rooms.

Each private floor is filled with light and designed with a modern aesthetic in mind such as custom-designed kitchens, herringbone white oak floors, Miele appliance packages, Bianco Dolomiti marble bathrooms, and full-size washer/dryers in each apartment.
Residences range from 1,600 to over 2,000 square feet and boast unparalleled water views alongside the New York City skyline. Each unit is extremely comfortable, with contemporary luxury finishes, private elevator access to each floor, and outdoor space for every home.

Amenities are top-of-the-line and exclusive. The panoramic rooftop terrace provides magnificent skyline views while the backyard garden immerses residents in a beautifully landscaped oasis reminiscent of the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.
Inside, the building features a doorman and concierge, children's playroom, residents' lounge, wine storage, and bike room. This is truly a building unlike any other. 67 Livingston is your next modern and refined home in the heart of a stunning Brooklyn neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Livingston Street have any available units?
67 Livingston Street has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Livingston Street have?
Some of 67 Livingston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Livingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 Livingston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Livingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 67 Livingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 67 Livingston Street offer parking?
No, 67 Livingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 67 Livingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Livingston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Livingston Street have a pool?
No, 67 Livingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 Livingston Street have accessible units?
No, 67 Livingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Livingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Livingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Livingston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Livingston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
