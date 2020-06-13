67 Livingston Street

Amenities

Net Effective Rent with 2 months free on a 14-month lease



Welcome to the 3rd floor at 67 Livingston.



Be the first to live in this 2 bedroom (convertible to 3) with a home office. This gracious full-floor apartment features over 2,000sf with separate living and dining areas, en-suite bathrooms as well as an additional full 3rd bathroom for guests. The split layout has northern facing bedrooms with an expansive custom oak kitchen and living space opening onto a wall of southern facing windows with a private balcony.



Be the first to live at 67 Livingston, Brooklyn Heights' premier boutique rental building. 67 Livingston boasts modern elegance and historical charm. Its 22 full-floor residences of two, three, or four-bedrooms were designed by CetraRuddy with careful attention to both comfort and ambiance, featuring flexible layouts including spacious and bright home offices and convertible rooms.



Each private floor is filled with light and designed with a modern aesthetic in mind such as custom-designed kitchens, herringbone white oak floors, Miele appliance packages, Bianco Dolomiti marble bathrooms, and full-size washer/dryers in each apartment.

Residences range from 1,600 to over 2,000 square feet and boast unparalleled water views alongside the New York City skyline. Each unit is extremely comfortable, with contemporary luxury finishes, private elevator access to each floor, and outdoor space for every home.



Amenities are top-of-the-line and exclusive. The panoramic rooftop terrace provides magnificent skyline views while the backyard garden immerses residents in a beautifully landscaped oasis reminiscent of the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.

Inside, the building features a doorman and concierge, children's playroom, residents' lounge, wine storage, and bike room. This is truly a building unlike any other. 67 Livingston is your next modern and refined home in the heart of a stunning Brooklyn neighborhood.