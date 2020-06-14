67 Gates Avenue

Amenities

PRIME CLINTON HILL BROWNSTONE LIVING.Live like its yours!!!This duplex offers the parlor and garden levels with exclusive deck off the grand living room. Parlor level: The grand living room has high ceilings,original sliding pocket doors, deco fireplace and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has nutmeg wood cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances which includes dishwasher and microwave. Dining area off the kitchen offers high ceilings, ceiling to floor window with deco fireplace. Powder room.Garden level has entrance to backyard, 2 spacious bedrooms, full bath. Laundry in basement. Photos coming soon....