67 Gates Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

67 Gates Avenue

67 Gates Avenue · (718) 210-4006
Location

67 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PRIME CLINTON HILL BROWNSTONE LIVING.Live like its yours!!!This duplex offers the parlor and garden levels with exclusive deck off the grand living room. Parlor level: The grand living room has high ceilings,original sliding pocket doors, deco fireplace and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has nutmeg wood cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances which includes dishwasher and microwave. Dining area off the kitchen offers high ceilings, ceiling to floor window with deco fireplace. Powder room.Garden level has entrance to backyard, 2 spacious bedrooms, full bath. Laundry in basement. Photos coming soon....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Gates Avenue have any available units?
67 Gates Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 67 Gates Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
67 Gates Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 67 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 67 Gates Avenue offer parking?
No, 67 Gates Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 67 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Gates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 67 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 67 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 67 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Gates Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
