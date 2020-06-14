661 Meeker Avenue

Amenities
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Now Available + No Fee!
This is a quiet and rear-facing 2 bedroom, featuring a spacious layout and ample closet space.
Other details include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood floors
- Laundry in building
- Bike storage available
- Steps from a Citibike
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!
* Security Deposit We've partnered with Rhino to offer deposit-free rentals. With Rhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required!
-Rent advertised is net effective for 2 month free on 14-month lease
-Images are for sample purposes only and represent a similar unit in the building