Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:20 PM

661 Meeker Avenue

661 Meeker Avenue · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

661 Meeker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Now Available + No Fee!

This is a quiet and rear-facing 2 bedroom, featuring a spacious layout and ample closet space.

Other details include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood floors
- Laundry in building
- Bike storage available
- Steps from a Citibike
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!

* Security Deposit We've partnered with Rhino to offer deposit-free rentals. With Rhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required!

-Rent advertised is net effective for 2 month free on 14-month lease
-Images are for sample purposes only and represent a similar unit in the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Meeker Avenue have any available units?
661 Meeker Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 661 Meeker Avenue have?
Some of 661 Meeker Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Meeker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
661 Meeker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Meeker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 Meeker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 661 Meeker Avenue offer parking?
No, 661 Meeker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 661 Meeker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Meeker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Meeker Avenue have a pool?
No, 661 Meeker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 661 Meeker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 661 Meeker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Meeker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 Meeker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Meeker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Meeker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
