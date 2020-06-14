661 Meeker Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel bike storage

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful 2 Bedroom Now Available + No Fee!



This is a quiet and rear-facing 2 bedroom, featuring a spacious layout and ample closet space.



Other details include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Hardwood floors

- Laundry in building

- Bike storage available

- Steps from a Citibike

- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!



* Security Deposit We've partnered with Rhino to offer deposit-free rentals. With Rhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required!



-Rent advertised is net effective for 2 month free on 14-month lease

-Images are for sample purposes only and represent a similar unit in the building