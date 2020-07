Amenities

Large 2 bedroom on a wonderful Park Slope Block. This spacious apartment with a newly renovated open kitchen plan with dishwasher, large bedroms, and hardwood floors is located on easily accessible Park Slope block only blocks to 2, 3, Q & B trains and a short stroll to Prospect Park. Best shopping, health clubs and restaurants, all a stone's throw away. Don't pass this one up!!