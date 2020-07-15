All apartments in Brooklyn
63 Schermerhorn Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

63 Schermerhorn Street

63 Schermerhorn Street · (347) 788-8509
Location

63 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,077

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Welcome to 63 Schermerhorn St, an elevator building located right in the heart of Brooklyn Heights / Downtown Brooklyn. Get the best of both worlds: access to all of the conveniences / shops / restaurants of the big city while living on a tree lined block of brownstones.

You wont have to worry about going out in the cold to do laundry, as the basement features a laundry room. Packages delivered are brought inside of the building securely.

And best of all, NO BROKERS FEE required.

Located close to 2/3, 4/5, A/C, R & F lines.

This elevator building features a landscaped courtyard, laundry room, virtual doorman, and live-in super.

Pet friendly!

Photos are from a similar unit in the building. Tenant occupied unit, need notice to show. Actual photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Schermerhorn Street have any available units?
63 Schermerhorn Street has a unit available for $2,077 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Schermerhorn Street have?
Some of 63 Schermerhorn Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Schermerhorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
63 Schermerhorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Schermerhorn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Schermerhorn Street is pet friendly.
Does 63 Schermerhorn Street offer parking?
No, 63 Schermerhorn Street does not offer parking.
Does 63 Schermerhorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Schermerhorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Schermerhorn Street have a pool?
No, 63 Schermerhorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 63 Schermerhorn Street have accessible units?
No, 63 Schermerhorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Schermerhorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Schermerhorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Schermerhorn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63 Schermerhorn Street has units with air conditioning.
