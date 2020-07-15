63 Schermerhorn Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman elevator on-site laundry

Welcome to 63 Schermerhorn St, an elevator building located right in the heart of Brooklyn Heights / Downtown Brooklyn. Get the best of both worlds: access to all of the conveniences / shops / restaurants of the big city while living on a tree lined block of brownstones.



You wont have to worry about going out in the cold to do laundry, as the basement features a laundry room. Packages delivered are brought inside of the building securely.



And best of all, NO BROKERS FEE required.



Located close to 2/3, 4/5, A/C, R & F lines.



This elevator building features a landscaped courtyard, laundry room, virtual doorman, and live-in super.



Pet friendly!



Photos are from a similar unit in the building. Tenant occupied unit, need notice to show. Actual photos coming soon.