63 North 3rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator

LOFT apt in industrial converted warehouse. This rustic apartment features large widows, exposed brick throughout, hard wood pine flooring, exposed beams, and plenty of raw character, all of which make this a very charming home. Located in the south section of Willimsburg you are close to the JMZ, the ferry line just down the block and the L about 15 min away. Plus the south side offers the close proximity to everything Williamsburg has to offer yet still retaining the original Williamsburg charm.Laundry & elevator in the buildingGuarantors acceptedPets allowed