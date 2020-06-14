All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

63 North 3rd Street

63 North 3rd Street · (718) 400-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 North 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
LOFT apt in industrial converted warehouse. This rustic apartment features large widows, exposed brick throughout, hard wood pine flooring, exposed beams, and plenty of raw character, all of which make this a very charming home. Located in the south section of Willimsburg you are close to the JMZ, the ferry line just down the block and the L about 15 min away. Plus the south side offers the close proximity to everything Williamsburg has to offer yet still retaining the original Williamsburg charm.Laundry & elevator in the buildingGuarantors acceptedPets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 North 3rd Street have any available units?
63 North 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 63 North 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
63 North 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 North 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 63 North 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 63 North 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 63 North 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 63 North 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 North 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 North 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 63 North 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 63 North 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 63 North 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 63 North 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 North 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 North 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 North 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
