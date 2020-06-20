62 Powers Street.

Amenities

A fully-equipped modern townhome in the heart of Williamsburg! Move right in to this newly built single-family home utilizing Passive House methods, offering the ultimate in energy efficiency awarded Energy Star 3.1, the highest government standard in green building. This private house offers a private backyard and a rooftop that looks over the city. Every aspect of the construction process, from the foundation to the lightbulbs, was inspected and Energy Star certified. 62 Powers offers luxurious design and finishes, as well as every convenience for modern living. Interior finishes include built-in cabinets, custom metal, and reclaimed wood stairs, custom walnut kitchen featuring Miele cooktop, wall oven and dishwasher, Liebherr fridge, and LG washer/dryer. Bathrooms include Hansgrohe faucets and showerheads. Beautiful roof deck off of the master suite features skyline views and ipe decking. Parking is available for an additional cost.