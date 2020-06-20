All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
62 Powers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
62 Powers Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:26 AM

62 Powers Street

62 Powers St · (917) 817-1323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

62 Powers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
green community
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
green community
parking
A fully-equipped modern townhome in the heart of Williamsburg! Move right in to this newly built single-family home utilizing Passive House methods, offering the ultimate in energy efficiency awarded Energy Star 3.1, the highest government standard in green building. This private house offers a private backyard and a rooftop that looks over the city. Every aspect of the construction process, from the foundation to the lightbulbs, was inspected and Energy Star certified. 62 Powers offers luxurious design and finishes, as well as every convenience for modern living. Interior finishes include built-in cabinets, custom metal, and reclaimed wood stairs, custom walnut kitchen featuring Miele cooktop, wall oven and dishwasher, Liebherr fridge, and LG washer/dryer. Bathrooms include Hansgrohe faucets and showerheads. Beautiful roof deck off of the master suite features skyline views and ipe decking. Parking is available for an additional cost.,A fully-equipped modern townhome in the heart of Williamsburg! Move right in to this newly built single-family home utilizing Passive House methods, offering the ultimate in energy efficiency, awarded Energy Star 3.1, the highest government standard in green building. Every aspect of the construction process, from the foundation to the lightbulbs, was inspected and Energy Star certified. 62 Powers offers luxurious design and finishes, as well as every convenience for modern living. Interior finishes include built-in cabinets, custom metal and reclaimed wood stairs, custom walnut kitchen featuring Miele cooktop, wall oven and dishwasher, Liebherr fridge and LG washer/dryer. Bathrooms include Hansgrohe faucets and shower heads. The beautiful roof deck off of the master suite features skyline views and Ipe decking. 62 Powers is the perfect marriage of modern technology and green living in the center of the city's most sought-after neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 62 Powers Street have any available units?
62 Powers Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Powers Street have?
Some of 62 Powers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
62 Powers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 62 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 62 Powers Street offer parking?
Yes, 62 Powers Street does offer parking.
Does 62 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Powers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 62 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 62 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 62 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Powers Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Powers Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology