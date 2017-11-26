All apartments in Brooklyn
618 Eastern Parkway
618 Eastern Parkway

618 Eastern Parkway · (619) 850-5547
Location

618 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 1BR w/ Washer & Dryer By Park & 2/3/4/5 Trains - Franklin Ave.* Short Walk to Prospect Park & Brooklyn Botanic Garden *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- Large Bedroom- Spacious Living Room- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances- Fully Tiled Bathroom- Laundry in the Apt- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Great Closet Space- Tons Of Sunlight.This 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Crown Heights has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1217

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
618 Eastern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 618 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 618 Eastern Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
618 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 618 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 618 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 618 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 618 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Eastern Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 618 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 618 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 618 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Eastern Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Eastern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
