618 Eastern Parkway

Amenities

Gorgeous 1BR w/ Washer & Dryer By Park & 2/3/4/5 Trains - Franklin Ave.* Short Walk to Prospect Park & Brooklyn Botanic Garden *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- Large Bedroom- Spacious Living Room- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances- Fully Tiled Bathroom- Laundry in the Apt- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Great Closet Space- Tons Of Sunlight.This 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Crown Heights has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1217