Renovated top-level, floor through Brownstone apartment in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Spacious apartment with high ceilings and large windows bring in natural light. Hardwood floors and all new bathroom. Well kept, maintained, and managed building, absentee landlord. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Laundry room in the building. Centrally located just a few blocks from Atlantic Terminal Hub, near Prospect Park and close to Barclay's Center.