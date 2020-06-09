601 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

BROKERS CYOF--OWNER PAYS THE FEEThis 2 bedroom in Prospect Heights, can easily be converted to a 3 bedroom. All of the rooms can fit a queen size bed with tons of closet space. Each room gets tons of great sunlight. There is also a large eat-in kitchen. There is a Citibike station outside of your front door so you can traverse easily across Brooklyn. This building has countless restaurants and shops right at your doorstep, including Ample Hills Creamery, Van Leeuwen, White Tiger, and LaLou just to name a few. This building is close to multiple train stops, including 2, 3,4 at Grand Army or the Q at 7th Avenue, or the C train to Clinton/Lafayette, and Atlantic Station is only a 10 minute walk.. This apartment won't last long! Email me to set up an appointment!