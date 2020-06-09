All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 601 Vanderbilt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
601 Vanderbilt Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:48 PM

601 Vanderbilt Avenue

601 Vanderbilt Avenue · (212) 848-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

601 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3T · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BROKERS CYOF--OWNER PAYS THE FEEThis 2 bedroom in Prospect Heights, can easily be converted to a 3 bedroom. All of the rooms can fit a queen size bed with tons of closet space. Each room gets tons of great sunlight. There is also a large eat-in kitchen. There is a Citibike station outside of your front door so you can traverse easily across Brooklyn. This building has countless restaurants and shops right at your doorstep, including Ample Hills Creamery, Van Leeuwen, White Tiger, and LaLou just to name a few. This building is close to multiple train stops, including 2, 3,4 at Grand Army or the Q at 7th Avenue, or the C train to Clinton/Lafayette, and Atlantic Station is only a 10 minute walk.. This apartment won't last long! Email me to set up an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
601 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 601 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
601 Vanderbilt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 601 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 601 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 601 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 601 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 601 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 601 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 601 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 601 Vanderbilt Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity