Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to Apartment 2 which boasts approximately 1,100 square feet! 60 Sutton Street is the perfect combination of prewar charm and architecture with the conveniences and luxuries of modern living. The brand new renovation includes new hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded light fixtures and air conditioning. The kitchen has been gut renovated, featuring new cabinetry and counters, new stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, and an in-unit, stackable washer/dryer for added convenience. Directly connected to the living spaces which naturally flow the entire length of the building, the possibilities to configure are endless! Apartment 2 is a flex 3BR completed with excessive closet space and a newly updated bathroom all soaked in natural sunlight from the apartments multiple exposures.



60 Sutton Street is Greenpoint's newest boutique rental building comprising 3 floor-through residences. Located on a beautiful, tree lined street, the building is between Driggs and Nassau on Sutton Street and located near both Monsignor McGolrick Park, McCarren Park and the Nassau Avenue G stop.



Advertised price is net effective rent reflecting one month free on a 13 month lease. Gross rent is $4,000/month. Brokers CYOF.