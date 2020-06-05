All apartments in Brooklyn
60 Sutton Street

60 Sutton Street · (212) 381-4223
Location

60 Sutton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to Apartment 2 which boasts approximately 1,100 square feet! 60 Sutton Street is the perfect combination of prewar charm and architecture with the conveniences and luxuries of modern living. The brand new renovation includes new hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded light fixtures and air conditioning. The kitchen has been gut renovated, featuring new cabinetry and counters, new stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, and an in-unit, stackable washer/dryer for added convenience. Directly connected to the living spaces which naturally flow the entire length of the building, the possibilities to configure are endless! Apartment 2 is a flex 3BR completed with excessive closet space and a newly updated bathroom all soaked in natural sunlight from the apartments multiple exposures.

60 Sutton Street is Greenpoint's newest boutique rental building comprising 3 floor-through residences. Located on a beautiful, tree lined street, the building is between Driggs and Nassau on Sutton Street and located near both Monsignor McGolrick Park, McCarren Park and the Nassau Avenue G stop.

Advertised price is net effective rent reflecting one month free on a 13 month lease. Gross rent is $4,000/month. Brokers CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Sutton Street have any available units?
60 Sutton Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Sutton Street have?
Some of 60 Sutton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Sutton Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 Sutton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Sutton Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 Sutton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 60 Sutton Street offer parking?
No, 60 Sutton Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 Sutton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Sutton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Sutton Street have a pool?
No, 60 Sutton Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 Sutton Street have accessible units?
No, 60 Sutton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Sutton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Sutton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Sutton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Sutton Street has units with air conditioning.
