5811 SNYDER AVE.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils

New to market is this Large newly renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment in the heart of East Flat-bush. This unit shares the following: Newly Renovated, Hardwood Flooring throughout, Lots of natural sunlight from large windows, Windows in every room in unit, Large bedroom to fit king sized and queen beds, Large Living room to accommodate all your furniture, new gourmet kitchen with custom kitchen cabinets, Granite counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, Backyard Access, Tree lined Block, Close to shopping & Gourmet, Close to M.T.A Buses, B7, B8, B17, B35, B46, B47 Heat & Hot water included in the rent.