All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 5811 SNYDER AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
5811 SNYDER AVE.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

5811 SNYDER AVE.

5811 Snyder Avenue · (917) 947-8748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5811 Snyder Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New to market is this Large newly renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment in the heart of East Flat-bush. This unit shares the following: Newly Renovated, Hardwood Flooring throughout, Lots of natural sunlight from large windows, Windows in every room in unit, Large bedroom to fit king sized and queen beds, Large Living room to accommodate all your furniture, new gourmet kitchen with custom kitchen cabinets, Granite counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, Backyard Access, Tree lined Block, Close to shopping & Gourmet, Close to M.T.A Buses, B7, B8, B17, B35, B46, B47 Heat & Hot water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 SNYDER AVE. have any available units?
5811 SNYDER AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 5811 SNYDER AVE. have?
Some of 5811 SNYDER AVE.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 SNYDER AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
5811 SNYDER AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 SNYDER AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 5811 SNYDER AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 5811 SNYDER AVE. offer parking?
No, 5811 SNYDER AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 5811 SNYDER AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 SNYDER AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 SNYDER AVE. have a pool?
No, 5811 SNYDER AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 5811 SNYDER AVE. have accessible units?
No, 5811 SNYDER AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 SNYDER AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 SNYDER AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5811 SNYDER AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5811 SNYDER AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5811 SNYDER AVE.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity