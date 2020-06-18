All apartments in Brooklyn
581 Warren Street
581 Warren Street

581 Warren Street · (347) 463-9246
Location

581 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gowanus

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Great Boerum Hill location on Warren Street near 4th Avenue and all the Atlantic Terminal trains. This is a spacious garden duplex that works great for shares since the two bedrooms are separate from one another. Lots of subways close by with the Atlantic Terminal about 5+blocks away. The apartment stretches from the front to the rear of the building and opens onto your own private outdoor space. Downstairs there is another spacious room with its own full bath and separate access to the garden area. The apartment has plenty extras such as a large kitchen with lots of counter space, a dishwasher, microwave, two washers and two dryers in the basement, a jacuzzi bathtub, and two full bath rooms (one upstairs and one down). Plus this owner accepts pets, something you do not often find in an apartment with outdoor space. There is even a working wood burning fireplace in the living area. Tenant pays gas-fired utilities. There are ceiling fans in the upstairs living spaces that can keep your air conditioning bill lower. Call now to see this apartment ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Warren Street have any available units?
581 Warren Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 581 Warren Street have?
Some of 581 Warren Street's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
581 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 581 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 581 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 581 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 581 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 581 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 581 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 581 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 581 Warren Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 581 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 581 Warren Street has units with air conditioning.
