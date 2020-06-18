581 Warren Street

Amenities

Great Boerum Hill location on Warren Street near 4th Avenue and all the Atlantic Terminal trains. This is a spacious garden duplex that works great for shares since the two bedrooms are separate from one another. Lots of subways close by with the Atlantic Terminal about 5+blocks away. The apartment stretches from the front to the rear of the building and opens onto your own private outdoor space. Downstairs there is another spacious room with its own full bath and separate access to the garden area. The apartment has plenty extras such as a large kitchen with lots of counter space, a dishwasher, microwave, two washers and two dryers in the basement, a jacuzzi bathtub, and two full bath rooms (one upstairs and one down). Plus this owner accepts pets, something you do not often find in an apartment with outdoor space. There is even a working wood burning fireplace in the living area. Tenant pays gas-fired utilities. There are ceiling fans in the upstairs living spaces that can keep your air conditioning bill lower. Call now to see this apartment ready for move in.